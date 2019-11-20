Walk-in clinics scheduled



The Belmont County WIC Program will sponsor walk-in clinics the first Friday of each month. The hours are from 8:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Bellaire WIC office is located in the Chase Bank building on the fourth floor, room 402.



New clients need to bring proof of address, proof of income, proof of pregnancy and photo identification for themselves. Crib cards will be accepted for newborns.



Clients needing recertified, need to bring photo identification, proof of income and proof address. WIC is supplemental nutrition program that encourages breastfeeding and provides nutrition education to its clients. Women who are pregnant, breastfeeding, infants, and children up to the age of 5 years old qualify. Working families are encouraged to apply.



For information, call 740-676-2232.



Dog licenses on sale Dec. 1



Dog licenses will go on sale online on Sunday, Dec. 1 and in-office on Monday, Dec. 2. It is very important that a dog license is purchase before Jan. 31 — deadline to avoid any penalty. Any dog that is three months of age and you have owned for 30 days is required to have a license. Dog owners who have moved into Belmont County have 30 days to acquire a tag. All dogs are required by law to be licensed in the State of Ohio.



There are three types of dog licenses: A one year license ($12), a three-year license ($36) and a permanent license ($120). A kennel license is $60. In order to purchase a kennel license, you will need to provide proof (a vendor license) that you are a breeder.



All dog owners who purchased a 2019 dog license will receive a renewal application in the mail. If you do not receive an application, call the office at 740-699-2131 or the animal shelter at 740-695-1708.