Senior Center luncheon set



The Barnesville Senior Center, 229 E. Main Street, will host a luncheon from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22 at the center. Menu will include meatloaf and mashed potatoes for $5 or soup beans and cornbread for $4. Drinks and desserts will be $1 apiece. Call-in orders will be accepted at 740-425-9101.



Commissioners’ meeting set



The Belmont County Board of Commissioners' regular meeting scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 27, has been rescheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 26, at 9 a.m. due to the Thanksgiving holiday.



Board meeting set



Belmont College will have its next Board of Trustees meeting on Thursday, Nov. 21 in the Boardroom at the Academic Technical Center in St. Clairsville. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m.



Hospital having products sale



The Barnesville Hospital Auxiliary will be sponsoring a Avon/Watkins products/Stanley products Sale on Friday, Nov. 22 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Main Lobby.



Athletic Board meeting set



The Union Local Athletic Board will have its next meeting on Nov. 20 at 5:30 p.m. in the Middle School Library.



PERS meeting set



The Belmont County Chapter 79 of the Public Employee Retirees, Inc., bi-monthly meeting will be on Wednesday, Nov. 20 at 10:30 a.m. at the Belmont County Senior Service Center, 67650 Oakview Drive, St. Clairsville. BCSSC is on SR 40 across from Ohio U Eastern. Harold Ray, District 9, PERI representative, will be the guest speaker. All OPERS retirees are invited to attend the meeting and to become a member of PERI, Inc. and the Belmont County PERI Chapter. Call 740-449-2280 for information.



Offices to be closed



The Belmont County Auditor’s, Recorder’s and Treasurer’s offices will be closed on Nov. 28 and Nov. 29. Regular office hours will resume on Monday, Dec. 2 at 8:30 a.m.



Pennyroyal Opera House events



Pennyroyal Opera House in Fairview has announced its upcoming Fall and Winter events. The schedule includes: Dec. 6, The Grascals (opening is The Bean Boys); and Dec. 13, Clay Hess Band (opening is Shortline Junction). Admission is $15 and children 12 and under are free. The kitchen opens at 5 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. Visit www.pennyroyalbluegrass.com or call Harold Dailey at 740-827-0957.



Chamber of Commerce meeting



The final Barnesville Area Chamber of Commerce meeting of 2019 will be Dec. 13 at 11:30 a.m. at Emerald Pointe, 100 Michelli St.



Christmas in the Village



Christmas in the Village will be Thursday, Dec. 5 with the Christmas tree lighting at 6 p.m. Preschool and the mayor will light the tree. Afterwards, there will be hot chocolate and cookies at the senior center at 6:30 p.m. The Christmas Market will be Saturday, Dec. 7 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Barnesville Elementary School. The lighted Christmas Parade will start at 5:30 p.m. that day. (Line-up starts at Barnesville High School). Visit Santa and Mrs. Claus after the parade at Johnson Family Pottery. The events are sponsored by the Barnesville Chamber, along with Sulek and Dutton Real Estate.



Blue Star Banner available



The Blue Star Banner is available to any Barnesville area family of a serviceman or servicewoman serving in any branch of the military, including the National Guard (active or reserve). A banner will be dedicated to the family and then placed in their window for the service member. For information or to have a ceremony, call 740-238-2137.



Coin club meets



The Barnesville Coin Club meets the third Sunday of every month, except December. The meetings are open to the public and are located at 229 E. Main St., Barnesville.