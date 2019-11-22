The Deborah Group of the First Christian Church met Nov. 12, in the church parlor. There were six members present with two books and eight calls reported. The meeting was opened with the CWF Prayer.



Secretary and treasurer’s reports were given. The president’s letter was read reporting:



• Nov. 8 — Samaritan Center soup luncheon



• Nov. 24 — Hanging of the Greens after church



• Nov. 28 — Thanksgiving dinner at the church for the public



Charlotte Farmer will send cards to the shut-ins in November



The group will sell RADA Knives/Ware. Contact Farmer or Diane Griffith to make a purchase.



The program was presented by Louella Nichols and Diana Nichols read scripture.



The meeting was closed with the CWF benediction.



Hostesses for the evening were Charlotte Farmer and Marjorie Holmes. A Thanksgiving theme was used for the table decorations. The hostess gift was won by Diana McElroy.

