Nearly everyone says they pray. In fact, self-proclaimed atheists have even been know to ask believers to pray for them ... but, what is prayer all about, anyway? Does God need us to tell Him how to run the world, or do we have to wake Him up concerning our perceived needs? Twentieth century theologian E. Stanley Jones noted: "Prayer is surrender — surrender to the will of God and cooperation with that will. If I throw out a boat hook from a boat, do I pull the shore to me, or do I pull myself to the shore? Prayer is not pulling God to my will, but the aligning of my will to the will of God."



In teaching His disciples how to pray, Jesus instructed them: "Pray then in this way. Our Father who is in heaven, hallowed be Your name. Your kingdom come, Your will be done on earth as it is in heaven." (Matthew 6:10)



Our needs and even our desires ought to drive us to our knees in prayer, but our prayers should be all about God’s purpose being established in my life and in the lives of others. My focus should not be so much on a softer, easier life as upon calling for the enabling grace of God in me, that I might be changed so as to be like Christ, and that He would be glorified in me and in the world. As the psalmist wrote in Psalm 115:1: "Not unto us, O Lord, not unto us, but to Your name give glory."



It is in my need and in my pain that I am especially prone to turn to God. Relationship is enriched, godly character is developed, and God Himself is glorified as He meets my need according to His purpose.