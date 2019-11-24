TALLMADGE – The holidays can be a stressful time, but a local theater is providing a reminder that no matter what troubles pile up in your life, each person matters and others are there to help.



This holiday season Dynamics Community Theater of Tallmadge will present "It's A Wonderful Life" at 7 p.m. Dec. 6 and Dec. 7 at Tallmadge High School theater, 140 N. Munroe Road. The play is directed by Pat Stupi.



Patrons can pay at the door or online at the Dynamics website www.dynamicstheater.org. Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for seniors, students and children.



"It's A Wonderful Life" is adapted for the stage by James W. Rogers and based on the 1946 film by Frank Capra and story by Peter Van Doren Stern.



George Bailey is the Everyman from the small town of Bedford Falls who dreams of escaping the town and going on adventures around the world. But family and financial obligations keep him at home where he runs a small building and loan business to help neighbors and friends escape the greed of Mr. Potter and build better lives for their families. Facing ruin after Uncle Billy misplaces $8,000, a guardian angel named Clarence shows him what life would have been like if he had never been born, and George realizes it's been a wonderful life after all.



George Bailey is portrayed by Adam Kee of Cuyahoga Falls and said George's emotions reflect the ups and downs of his own life. He said showing the emotions was a challenge as well as memorizing all the lines.



The play starts at the bridge scene where George, who is desperate to the point of considering suicide, meets his guardian angel, Clarence. The rest of the play is flashbacks, Kee said.



"Life has its challenges but you'll always get through them with people around you," Kee said. "It's something I learned in my own life with the support of family and friends."



Clarence is portrayed by William Bennett of Akron.



"Clarence is the heart of the play and brings the message home that George has a wonderful life, and we all have a wonderful life. We just have to pay attention," Bennett said.



The challenge of the part was to stand apart from the movie and make the role his own, Bennett said.



"This is a timeless story with the message we all have value, and we should be looking out for one another," Bennett said.



Angela Barzizza-Young of Kent portrays Mary, the wife of George.



"She's a fun, flirty and strong woman who knows what she wants," Barzizza-Young said. "She is passed off as George's loving wife but she often saves the day. I wanted to bring more depth to her."



The play is different from the movie but the message is the same, Barzizza-Young said.



Uncle Billy is portrayed by Eric Mortensen of Broadview Heights.



"I liked him in the film," Mortensen said. "He's a dynamic, interesting character and not typical."



Mortensen said Uncle Billy has some quirks reminiscent of getting older and not remembering things, which explains why he can't recall where he lost the money.



"The biggest challenge is the change in emotions," Mortensen said.



In the second act, Uncle Billy is taunting Mr. Potter and then becomes distraught when he realizes he's misplaced the money for the bank, Mortensen said. He just can't remember.



"The play has a good message for today and anyone," Mortensen said. "Little things can happen and little people can make a big difference. George owns a small bank, but he cares about people and wants them to succeed. Common people can do extraordinary things."



Jordan Boughner of Tallmadge portrays Violet, the small town girl with big ambitions.



"I got to develop her character because there's not much in the script," Boughner said. "She's very eager and knows what she wants. She's very goal-oriented and driven."



Aunt Tilly is portrayed by JoAnn Pinter of Tallmadge and describes her character as eccentric and sometimes flighty. She gets to say some of the funny lines but also has serious moments.



"It is a play with the best message," Pinter said. "Every person touches everyone else. As a former teacher, we never know how we impact our students."



The Tallmadge Foundation, founded in 2000 to foster, enhance and support educational, cultural and recreational enrichment for the community of Tallmadge, provided funds for the play, including costumes, sets, props, copyrights, scripts and more.



The Tallmadge Foundation funds community programs for learning opportunities, cultural programs, development seminars, workshops and skill development.



Reporter Laura Freeman can be reached at 330-541-9434 or lfreeman@recordpub.com