To celebrate the Christmas holidays, a Victorian Tea will take place at the beautifully-decorated Belmont County Victorian Mansion Museum. The Belmont County Historical Society is sponsoring the Christmas Tea on Friday, Dec. 6 and Saturday, Dec. 7 at the Belmont County Victorian Mansion Museum, 532 N. Chestnut St., Barnesville.



Due to popular demand the seating times for the teas will be as follows: The Friday seating will be at 11:30 a.m. (FULL-Reservations Closed) and at 2:30 p.m. and Saturday’s seating is at 11:30 a.m. The fee is $20 per person which includes a museum tour. Tea times are filling quickly so do not hesitate to make your reservations.



Reservations are required. Payment, reservations, and cancellations are due by Dec. 2. Call Judy at 740-695-0766, or Becky 740-425-2228 to place your reservation. As space is limited, reservations and payment must be received by Dec. 2. Make check or money order payable to: BCHS Treasurer and mail to: BCHS, P.O. Box 434, Barnesville, OH 43713.



All 26 rooms of the Victorian Mansion Museum are decorated for the Christmas Holidays. For "Magic of Christmas" tour dates and times, visit them on Facebook or on the web site: www.barnesvilleohio.com/belmontcountymuseum