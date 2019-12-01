Guernsey-Noble Business & Professional Women celebrated National Business Women’s Week recently with their 29th annual fall luncheon at Theo’s Restaurant.



Chairwoman Bonny Mitchell welcomed the attendees and Sherry Wilkins did the invocation. GNBPW member Rhonda Stemmer presented a donation check to Michelle Carpenter for the Haven of Hope. Michele thanked her staff and the community for the support given. The 2018 Guernsey-Noble Business & Professional Woman of the Year Darlene Miser announced the 2019 Woman of the Year as Kathy Crock. She also read the list of past BPW Women of the Year as the club celebrated their 30-year anniversary. BPW Ohio is also celebrating a 100-year anniversary. National Business Women’s Week Committee Chairwoman Bonny Mitchell thanked NBWW committee members, and Teresa Dankovic announced the style show with clothing provided by Maurices. Models were Miranda Miser, Rory Stelzer, Bonny Mitchell, Jennifer Johnson, and Past Women Of the Year Darlene Miser, Sherry Wilkins, Betty Duche’, Marlene Bond, Lorena Nelson, Rhonda Stemmer, Jenny Stiers, and Jenny’s daughter Sara Stiers. Jaqueline’s Day Spa was also present and provided neck massages for those in attendance.



Door prizes were given from: American Expressions Hair Salon, Rhonda Stemmer -Basic Systems, Inc., Sherry Wilkins-Colgate-Palmolive, Country Bits, Kathy Crock- Mary Kay Cosmetics, Creno’s Teresa Dankovic-County Clerk of Courts, Betty Duche’-Richland Twp. Trustee, Dunning Motor Sales, Enchanted Garden, Garrett’s Studio Hair Styling, Vickie Harrison - Dust Bunny Cleaning & Errand Service, Hats Off Hair Salon, Jennifer Johnson -Deputy Clerk, Kennedy’s Bakery, Mancan, Bonny Mitchell- Zane State College, Darlene and Miranda Miser -M & M Companies, Nothing But Chocolate, Hollie Lashley-Quanex. Theo’s Restaurant, The Forum, and Colleen Wheatley, county recorder. Thank you to all local businesses that are so generous to our Guernsey-Noble Business & Professional Women’s organization. Women helping women was the chartering purpose of the Guernsey-Noble BPW Club. BPW is the leading advocate for women. Membership is open to all women and men.



For membership information, contact Vice President/Membership Chairwoman Chandra Ontko at 740-630-7055 or chandramic@aol.com or President Darlene Miser at 740-685-9600 or dsm@mmdelivery.com.