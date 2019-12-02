• On 11/8/19 at 4:44pm, a Loudonville man was issued a citation for a stop sign violation and also expired license plates on North Park Place.



• On 11/9/19 at 3:28pm, a Mansfield woman was issued a citation for speed in the 300 block of South Mount Vernon Avenue.



• On 11/9/19 at 4:53pm, a Mansfield woman was issued a citation for speed on East Main Street near Hoffman Road.



• On 11/9/19 at 9:41pm, a Howard woman was issued a citation for a seat belt violation in the 500 block of North Mount Vernon Avenue.



• On 11/10/19 at 9:55am, a Wooster woman was issued a citation for speed in the 600 block of Wooster Road.



• On 11/10/19 at 4:02pm, a Killbuck woman was issued a citation for expired license plates on East Main Street near Adams Street.



• On 11/11/19 at 3:23pm, Police investigated a harassment complaint at 421 Campus Ave.



• On 11/13/19 at 12:58am, Police were requested by the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office to assist its deputy in Perrysville with a domestic disturbance call.



• On 11/13/19 at 2:56pm, Police performed a welfare check at 315 N. Spring St.



• On 11/13/19 at 4:51pm, Police assisted the Loudonville Emergency Squad in the 200 block of North Water Street.



• On 11/13/19 at 4:52pm, Police responded to 434 N. Wood St. in reference to an On-Star auto alarm activation.



• On 11/13/19 at 8:03pm, Police assisted the Loudonville Emergency Squad in the 400 block of South Water Street.



• On 11/13/19 at 10:22pm, Police observed a suspicious vehicle parked at the Loudonville Drive Thru. Everything was found to be OK.



• On 11/14/19 at 7:16am, Police were requested by the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office to check 534 E. Main St. for an individual who was involved in an incident out in the county.



• On 11/14/19 at 8:19am, Police responded to 516 E. Main St. in reference to a loose and barking dog complaint.



• On 11/14/19 at 1:13pm, Police responded to 310 N. Adams St. to investigate a theft complaint.



• On 11/14/19 at 1:44pm, Police began an investigation regarding a suspicious male that was causing problems at school district events.



• On 11/14/19 at 4:18pm, Police investigated a criminal trespass incident at the Loudonville High School.



• On 11/14/19 at 4:56pm, Police investigated an animal complaint at 316 S. Wood St.



• On 11/14/19 at 7:55pm, Police responded to 704 W. Main St. to investigate a call about a suspicious person in the area.



• On 11/14/19 at 9:42pm, a Big Prairie man was issued a citation for driving under suspension and also driving in marked lanes on West Main Street near Mount Vernon Avenue.



• On 11/14/19 at 9:12pm, Police located a suspicious person around Taco Bell on West Main Street. An investigation was then conducted.



• On 11/15/19 at 3:01am, Police took a report of an assault that had occurred at 209 S. Market St. After an investigation was conducted into the incident, a Loudonville man was charged with assault.



• On 11/15/19 at 11:31am, Police performed a welfare check at 216 S. Adams St.



• On 11/15/19 at 1:05pm, Police responded to the Loudonville Rest Home to assist a resident who was having a mental health issue.



• On 11/15/19 at 3:52pm, a Loudonville woman was issued a citation for expired license plates on North Jefferson Street near East Washington Street.



• On 11/16/19 at 2:26am, Police assisted the Ohio State Highway Patrol with the arrest of an impaired driver. This occurred in the 300 block of North Spring Street.



• On 11/16/19 at 5:35am, Police responded to a car versus deer crash on Wooster Road.



• On 11/16/19 at 1:19pm, Police responded to 334 E. Campbell St. in reference to a parking problem complaint.



• On 11/16/19 at 1:25pm, Police responded to the Loudonville Rest Home reference a missing person call. A few hours later, the missing person was located.



• On 11/17/19 at 12:49am, Police located a suspicious person on East Bustle Street. Police spoke with the person and found that everything was OK.



• On 11/18/19 at 10:34am, Police assisted the Loudonville High School staff with a welfare check of a student.



• On 11/18/19 at 1:46pm, Police assisted a female who was having a medical problem on South Mount Vernon Avenue in the 200 block. The Loudonville Emergency Squad also responded.



• On 11/19/19 at 6:12am, Police responded to a car versus deer crash on South Market Street near Wally Road.



• On 11/19/19 at 6:25am, Police investigated an open door at a business on West Main Street.



• On 11/19/19 at 6:42am, Police responded to Advance Auto Parts to investigate a burglary alarm going off. An employee responded as well and everything was found to be OK.



• On 11/19/19 at 12:14pm, Police took a report of a civil issue in the 300 block of West Main Street.



• On 11/19/19 at 9:59pm, Police took a lost/found property report on South Market Street.



• On 11/20/19 at 2:16am, Police investigated a suspicious vehicle with a suspicious occupant at the Loudonville Drive Thru. Everything was found to be OK.



• On 11/20/19 at 5:47am, a Big Prairie woman was issued a citation for speed in the 300 block of South Mount Vernon Avenue.



• On 11/20/19 at 5:55pm, Police received a report of a suspicious person on South Water Street near Pendleton Street. Police located the person and conducted an investigation into the matter.



• On 11/20/19 at 6:10pm, Police responded to the Loudonville Rest Home to assist the Loudonville Emergency Squad with a patient.



• On 11/20/19 at 7:35pm, Police investigated suspicious vehicles at the Loudonville Swimming Pool parking lot.



• On 11/21/19 at 2:24pm, Police responded to Wooster Road and North Jefferson Street for a vehicle that was blocking the roadway.



• On 11/21/19 at 4:05pm, Police located a suspicious vehicle on South Water Street and conducted an investigation.



• On 11/21/19 at 4:31pm, Police responded to 330 S. Water St. to investigate a criminal trespass complaint.



• On 11/21/19 at 5:08pm, Police conducted a welfare check at 803 S. Mount Vernon Ave.



• On 11/21/19 at 9:07pm, a Loudonville woman was issued a citation for expired license plates on West Main Street near Riverside Drive.



• On 11/22/19 at 8:13am, Police responded to the 500 block of South Market Street to assist a disabled motorist.



• On 11/22/19 at 12:00pm, Police responded to Mohican Appliance to investigate an alarm going off.



• On 11/22/19 at 4:51pm, Police responded to 415 N. Water St. to investigate a 911 hang-up call.



• On 11/22/19 at 8:53pm, Police responded to 315 N. Spring St. for a report of a disturbance. Leslie Middleton, of Loudonville, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct while intoxicated.



• On 11/23/19 at 12:51am, Police assisted the Ohio State Highway Patrol on a traffic stop on North Mount Vernon Avenue.



• On 11/23/19 at 2:57am, Police assisted the Ohio State Highway Patrol on a traffic stop on North Mount Vernon Avenue.



• On 11/23/19 at 9:46am, Police responded to 235 Middle Drive to investigate an unruly juvenile complaint.



• On 11/23/19 at 11:49pm, a Loudonville woman was issued a citation for driving with an expired driver’s license on North Adams Street and East Washington Street.



• On 11/24/19 at 12:17am, Police responded to 638 Wooster Road to investigate an unruly juvenile complaint.



• On 11/24/19 at 4:12am, Police responded to the Mickey Mart gas station to assist a male that was having a medical problem. The Loudonville Emergency Squad also responded.



• On 11/24/19 at 7:46am, Police took a report of a disturbance that occurred at 231 S. Jefferson St.



• On 11/24/19 at 1:15pm, Police responded to 116 S. Adams St. to take a report of telecommunications harassment.



• On 11/24/19 at 8:35pm, Police responded to S Market Street near Jackson Street to assist a motorist that had run out of gasoline.