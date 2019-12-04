Christmas tours set



The Belmont County Victorian Mansion Museum, 532 N. Chestnut St., Barnesville, hosts the annual tours in this elegant, 26-room mansion spectacularly decorated for the holidays. The museum will be open for tours each weekend through Dec. 22 from 5 to 8 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. and by appointment only after Dec. 23 through Jan. 6.



Winter flower show set



The Flushing Garden Club will present the Wonders of Winter Flower Show on Saturday, Dec. 7 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Flushing Christian Church (basement), 201 High St., Flushing.



Unique Treats sale planned



The Barnesville Hospital Auxiliary will be sponsoring a Unique Treats by Jacquie Gourmet Caramel Apple Sale on Friday, Dec. 13 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Main Lobby.



Cancer support group to meet



The Three C Cancer Support Group will meet on Monday, Dec. 9 at 6 p.m. for their Christmas dinner and meeting at the Barnesville Senior Center Meat, potatoes, rolls and beverage will be provided. Bring a covered dish and a $10 gift for the gift exchange.



Spaghetti dinner benefit planned



Barnesville High School will have an all-you-care-to-eat spaghetti dinner to benefit the Washington D.C. trip on Tuesday, Dec. 3 from 3:30 to 6 p.m. in the high school cafeteria. Carry-out is available. Tickets can be purchased for $10 from juniors going on the American Studies Washington D.C. trip. Children under 12 can purchase tickets at the door for $5. Salad, bread, pasta, drink and dessert is included. Proceeds go toward the nearly $30,000 in expenses of the annual trip. Barnesville boys basketball will be in action following the dinner. To make a donation or to find our more information, call 740-425-3617, ext. 5209.



Pennyroyal Opera House events



Pennyroyal Opera House in Fairview has announced its upcoming Fall and Winter events. The schedule includes: Dec. 6, The Grascals (opening is The Bean Boys); and Dec. 13, Clay Hess Band (opening is Shortline Junction). Admission is $15 and children 12 and under are free. The kitchen opens at 5 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. Visit www.pennyroyalbluegrass.com or call Harold Dailey at 740-827-0957.



Chamber of Commerce meeting



The final Barnesville Area Chamber of Commerce meeting of 2019 will be Dec. 13 at 11:30 a.m. at Emerald Pointe, 100 Michelli St.



Christmas in the Village



Christmas in the Village will be Thursday, Dec. 5 with the Christmas tree lighting at 6 p.m. Preschool and the mayor will light the tree. Afterwards, there will be hot chocolate and cookies at the senior center at 6:30 p.m. The Christmas Market will be Saturday, Dec. 7 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Barnesville Elementary School. The lighted Christmas Parade will start at 5:30 p.m. that day. (Line-up starts at Barnesville High School). Visit Santa and Mrs. Claus after the parade at Johnson Family Pottery. The events are sponsored by the Barnesville Chamber, along with Sulek and Dutton Real Estate.



Blue Star Banner available



The Blue Star Banner is available to any Barnesville area family of a serviceman or servicewoman serving in any branch of the military, including the National Guard (active or reserve). A banner will be dedicated to the family and then placed in their window for the service member. For information or to have a ceremony, call 740-238-2137.



Coin club meets



The Barnesville Coin Club meets the third Sunday of every month, except December. The meetings are open to the public and are located at 229 E. Main St., Barnesville.