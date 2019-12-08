I am always excited to see our athletic teams, band and other school organizations getting praised for their success by our local media outlets and on social media. I know from experience as a parent and mentor that these activities play an important role in the development and education of our children.



Since becoming a school board member, I have become increasingly aware of the many programs in our school district that do not get the same amount of attention but are just as important in the educational journey of our students.



One of those programs is the after school program at our Primary and Intermediate schools which is funded by the 21st Century Grant. The program is designed for students who need "urgent intervention" in reading and/or math based on our school assessments. What makes the program unique is the out-of-classroom experiences.



The students invited to participate in the program spend 30 minutes doing homework, 30 minutes doing math intervention activities and 30 minutes doing reading intervention activities. After that, they spend 90 minutes participating in an "experience."



Cambridge Schools partners with Southeastern Ohio Regional Medical Center (Southeastern Med), The Wilds, Deerassic Park Education Center, and the Guernsey County Public Library to provide an educational experience each day.



Activities include educational trips to the partner facilities, and activities such as working with the chef from Southeastern Med to learn how to prepare a meal, or an etiquette class where students learn how to set a proper table and eat in a mannerly fashion.



The grant also allows for the purchase of equipment to be used at the schools that helps provide the daily experiences. For example, a climbing wall was installed at the Primary School, an interactive play pod was installed at both the Primary and Intermediate schools and equipment was purchased for cardio drumming activities.



The program is led by some of our teachers and aids who are extremely excited about getting to teach students without the limitations of a typical classroom and standard curriculum. Students may participate for two, three or five days per week depending on their needs. Each school has the maximum of 60 children participating in their afterschool program.



Cambridge Schools is in the third year of the extremely competitive 21st Century Grant program which provides $200,000 for years 1-3, $150,000 for year 4 and $100,000 for year 5. The district also is interested in expanding the program to the Middle and High schools and will apply for additional grant money for that expansion.



The demands on school districts’ budgets keeps growing. Grants like the 21st Century grant help Cambridge Schools help our students succeed.



This is the fourth in a series of columns that focus on grant-funded programs that both benefit our students and take the financial burden off our taxpayers. These types of programs, coupled with our continued efforts to be more efficient with the resources available to the district, positively impact our school district and the students we educate.



Amy Kissinger is a member of the Cambridge City School District Board of Education. The views expressed in this column do not necessarily reflect those of the entire Cambridge City Schools Board of Education or of other members of the board, only those of the author.