Weather



Tuesday: Cloudy skies, breezy. High of 43, low of 20.



Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High of 33, low of 17.



Say "Hello!"



Groups from JKL Tours, of Willoughby, will be visiting the Dickens Victorian Village tomorrow, Dec. 11. If you see them out in the area, please say "Hello!"



Canned food drive set



Riesbeck’s Food Markets, along with the Ohio State Highway Patrol and the New Concord Police Department, will be hosting a canned food drive Friday, Dec. 13 from 3 to 7 p.m. All proceeds will go to the New Concord Food Pantry to help local families in need.



Soup and sandwich



There will be a soup and sandwich supper on Friday, Dec. 13, from 4 to 6:30 p.m., at the Pleasant City United Methodist Church. A variety of soups and sandwiches and desserts will be available. This is a mission fund raiser for the church, and the R. L. Parson Mission Ministry. Come out and enjoy the evening with friends and our church family! All is invited to attend. Cost is by donation only.



Christmas party



The Guernsey County Republicans Christmas Party will take place Tuesday, Dec. 17, at 6 p.m., at Mr. Lee’s Restaurant in the Banquet Room.



Entry is down around in the back of restaurant where dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m. Please consider bringing a wrapped gift for Secret Santa and/or silent auction. The cost is $20 per person and can be paid at the door. There will be music entertainment. Please RSVP by Saturday, Dec. 14, by visiting www.guernseygop.com or by leaving a message at 740-500-4467.



Dove ornaments



Hospice Dove ornaments are available for a donation of $6 each. The ornaments can be in memory of a loved one and displayed at Peoples Bank in Cambridge, Farmers and Merchants Bank in Caldwell or Wesbanco in Barnesville. For more information or to make a donation to the Dove Tree contact 740-432-7440.



Thought of the day



Walk worthy of God, who hath called you unto His kingdom and glory.



1 Thess. 2:12