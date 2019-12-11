COLUMBUS – Twenty-nine county Farm Bureaus were honored with Achievement Awards for outstanding programming over the past year during the 101st annual meeting of the Ohio Farm Bureau Dec. 4-5.



"Our county Farm Bureaus had some really great programming this year," said Adam Sharp, executive vice president of Ohio Farm Bureau. "Their contributions had a positive impact in the agriculture industry as well as local communities. It’s great to see our county Farm Bureaus so heavily invested in their communities."



Volunteer Farm Bureau members judged the projects, which represent excellence in local activities that support Ohio Farm Bureau’s strategic efforts. Those include programs to strengthen the organization and build membership, affect public policy, promote agriculture and enhance the organization’s relationship with long-standing partner Nationwide. The counties were placed in four divisions based on the size of their membership.



Collaboration Awards were also presented to county Farm Bureaus that worked together to create unique and effective programming.



Top counties:



Belmont: School Backpack Program



Carroll: Public Policy 2019 Programs



Coshocton: Breakfast on the Farm



Defiance: Farm Family Health Screening



Fayette: Discovery Camp



Fulton: Breakfast on the Farm



Hamilton: Farm to Family Bloom to Grow



Harrison: Public Policy 2019 Programs



Henry: Farmers Provide Flood Relief



Jackson-Vinton: Breakfast with Santa on the Farm



Jefferson: Communications and Outreach 2019 Programs



Logan: County Agriculture Impact Fund Reverse Raffle



Lorain: Brunch with a Farmer



Mercer: Birdseye View into Agriculture



Montgomery: Grow Where You are Planted



Morrow: Farm Tour



Muskingum: Dinner on the Farm



Pike: Farm Family Retro Picnic and Rural Safety Day



Ross: MADE on the Farm



Shelby: Farm to Table and More



Tuscarawas: Public Policy 2019 Programs



Collaboration Awards were presented to:



Allen, Paulding, Putnam and Van Wert: Ag District Signup Days



Carroll and Tuscarawas: Sowing the Seeds for Agriculture's Future



Ashtabula, Geauga, Lake and Trumbull: Farm, Business, Land and Homeowners Conference