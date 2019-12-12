The Book Discussion Club of the Garrettsville Library will meet from 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday in the meeting room. This month’s selection is "The Gown: A Novel of the Royal Wedding," by Jennifer Robson.



In the aftermath of World War II, despite the rationing and harsh winter in 1947 London, plans are underway for the wedding of Princess Elizabeth and Phillip Mountbatten, Duke of Edinburgh, and Norman Hartnell‘s Fashion House in Mayfair, England has been selected to design Princess Elizabeth’s wedding gown. Behind the scenes are Ann Hughes and Miriam Dassin, friends and talented embroiderers, who have the honor of working on the gown. In Robson’s historical fiction novel, Ann’s granddaughter discovers embroidered flowers, embroidery which resemble those on the royal wedding gown, among her grandmother’s belongings. She then sets out for England to learn more about her grandmother’s life story.



The Garrettsville Library, a Portage County District Library branch, is located at 10482 South St.