100 Years Ago (1919)



— Edward Oyster, residing northeast of the city, held the laurels so far as known for the prize heavyweight porker. On butchering day at the Oyster farm, the pig tipped the scale at 350 pounds.



— The chicken house owned by Mrs. Elizabeth Green on East Indiana Avenue in Sebring was the scene of a fire in which 40 chickens perished. The fire had originated from a smokeless oven placed near some combustibles. The loss was estimated at $100.



75 Years Ago (1944)



— Spencer Taylor pleaded not guilty in municipal court to a charge of first-degree murder in connection with the beating death of James Scarry, who had been attacked outside The Chicken Shack, a tavern in the 800 block of East Broadway. "I wasn’t even there," Taylor told Judge Harry E. Moreland.



— Robert King and Robert Oesch, members of Boy Scout Troop 53 of the First Presbyterian Church, earned the rank of Eagle.



— Homeworth’s Pvt. Charles E. Willard, 24, had earned a Bronze Star while serving in the China campaign. He also had earned a Bronze Star while serving in Europe, seeing action in Libya, Tunisia, Sicily and Italy.



— Homeworth ’s Staff Sgt. Richard G. Gergel, crew chief of the "May Queen," had maintained the P-27 Thunderbolt fighter bomber for 130 consecutive missions without having the plane turn back once because of mechanical failure as it flew as an escort for bombers and was a dive bomber, strafing enemy strong points.



25 Years Ago (1994)



— A weapons-for-pizza swap at Morgan Elementary resulted in the turning in of 52 toy guns, seven knives and one bow and arrow. The buy back program was the brainchild of Principal Wanda Chudsey, who partnered with Pizza Hut to provide a coupon for a free personal pan pizza for each toy weapon turned in. Detective Rachel Huffman of the Alliance Police Department was on hand to oversee the program.