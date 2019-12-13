It seems like every news report of the day is disheartening. As we are approaching Christmas the "time of good cheer." It can be difficult to find those happy moments of goodness. Especially when so much "not good" is occurring in our world. It is on the News, in the papers, on our phones, computers and in the lives of many people.



Where is the goodness? The Book of Genesis says that God created the world, all things in and on it, including humans. Then when He was finished His work: "God saw everything He made and indeed, it was very good." (Genesis 2:3, NRSV)



I would assume many of us wrestle with the question of goodness at times. Even the people of Scripture wrestled with the state of the world’s issues. Jacob because of his mischievous behavior with his brother Esau was fleeing and wresting with a bad situation. He was alone and scared with his he thoughts that he had "nowhere to go." But in that quiet place amid his fears, God spoke to him. God reassured him that he was with him and would not leave him. When Jacob awoke, he had a change of heart and felt life was not as bad as he had perceived. (Genesis 28) Jacob found the truth in his soul that God was with him for God loves all. And, especially those who call upon the name of his Son, Jesus. You can too!



Have you heard the song, Count Your Blessings? It is a song that I hope you will search online and find or skim through a hymnal. This song can be your "go to song" when life wants to pull you down this Advent, Christmas, or New Season of life.



Verse one begins "Count your blessings, see what God has done! Count your blessings. Name them one by one. Doing this, if you find one good moment, you will find more. I have heard of a story that states if every day you just start by stating out loud one blessing, no matter how small. Soon the blessings will you list should lift your spirit up as well. Merry Christmas and a Happy Blessed New year as you look for and find one and then more blessings throughout your day.