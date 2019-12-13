Editor:



The Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner was held on November 28, and it served a total of 791.



While the chief organizer of the project is First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), this project relies heavily on other area churches, civic organizations and individuals.



According to Thanksgiving Dinner Chair Amanda Shockley, 100 people ate in the church’s Fellowship Hall. There were 220 carryout orders, and volunteers delivered a total of 471 meals to homes and apartments around Guernsey County.



Over 60 volunteers came together to roast turkeys, provide pumpkin pies, serve or package meals, deliver and clean up.



Shockley expressed, "I want to thank everyone who helped put this dinner together. I am especially grateful to Riesbeck’s, Cody Baker of the Cambridge Police Department, Guernsey Association of Churches and other local churches, Cambridge Packaging, Guernsey County Water Department, Beatty Ave. Head Start, John Glenn Multiple Disability Class, Iron Legacy MC, Scout Troop #520, and anyone who donated food, supplies or their time."



Together these folks provided some light and joy on Thanksgiving for senior citizens, the homebound and those dealing with financial strain.



"We also thank organizations and individuals for financial support," Shockley continued. "We received everything from an anonymous $5.00 donation by mail with a note that read ‘thank you’ to a $1,000 donation from Cambridge Kiwanis Foundation to begin planning our 2020 Thanksgiving Dinner."



Shockley and First Christian Church members are grateful for the 40 turkeys that were roasted and carved and around 125 pumpkin pies.



"We are moved every year by the outpouring of care and compassion for this annual dinner," Shockley concluded.



Rev. Deborah Bolen



First Christian Church