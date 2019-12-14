William Vincent IV, former assistant regional director of Passages, Connecting Fathers and Families, has been promoted to regional director. He succeeds Billy Liber, who accepted the position of vice president of strategic initiatives at the organization's headquarters in Cleveland.



As regional director, Vincent will oversee the organization's Family Resiliency Programming in Portage and Lorain counties.



"There's such a strong sense of community here and a willingness to grow by taking on problems for the betterment of families. The work is extremely gratifying because of the ripple effect that takes place from helping parents reach and surpass their goals," Vincent said. "It's really special to think about because not only does it have a positive impact on their children, but their grandchildren, and so forth through the family tree."



Until now, Vincent has been responsible for delivering direct services to parents through Passages Family Resiliency programming in the community and Portage County jail. He's also a founding member of the EPIC (Empowering People in Connection) Mentoring Program in partnership with the Ravenna School District and Community Action Council of Portage County as well as the Portage County Fatherhood Initiative. He specializes in communication, event planning, and has a passion for improving the lives of children.



Vincent joined the Passages team in September 2015.