The small horse had three broken legs, and I held it in my hand gently as my daughter peered over my shoulder. "Can it be fixed, Mom?" she asked with such innocence. The delicate carousel horse, molded from clay and adorned with intricate flowers, had been a gift to my girl from grandparents on her first Christmas. It was special. Like so many things in children’s early years, the ornament had been beloved and broken. Three of the four toothpick-like legs had broken off; only two legs could be accounted for. I wondered if it was beyond repair.



The holidays are such a holy time — traditions rooted in love, friends and family gathering around a table, lights strung up on houses and trees, candles flickering to cast a soft glow on the world as the darkness of winter settles in. But there can be brokenness even in the holiness. Depression and anxiety, grief, strained family relationships, exhaustion and unmet expectations can overwhelm the spirit of the season. We all carry some combination of these through different times, and they can be particularly difficult to bear around the holidays.



I have a confession to make: the little horse’s legs have been broken for 6 years. For most of the years of my children’s short lives, I have been too exhausted to repair the broken things. We have hung broken ornaments on bedraggled trees. Joseph has been missing from our Nativity scene for at least three years and the gift from one of the magi has been hanging by a thread — a metaphor for my emotional well-being most years.



This year, I finally had the energy to pull out the glue — metaphorically and literally. With the help of a therapist and a deep breath of courage, I have been honest about grief and struggle. I have given and received grace. It’s been hard work. This morning, as I sit in the dark quiet of an early December morning, the Christmas tree lights seems to be shining with extra intensity. I realize it is because the room is extra dark.



"The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it." (John 1:5) All the saints and mystics of Judeo-Christian tradition assure us that darkness will never have the last word. Sister Joan Chittister writes, "There is a light in us that only darkness itself can illuminate…The light we gain in darkness is the awareness that, however bleak the place of darkness was for us, we did not die there.



"We know now that life begins again on the other side of the darkness. Another life. A new life. After the death, the loss, the rejection, the failure, life does go on. Differently, but on. Having been sunk into the cold night of ... despair — and having survived it — we rise to new light, calm and clear and confident that what will be, will be enough for us."



The carousel horse ornament now has three legs, and while I had the glue out, I found the energy to re-attach the star to the top of the Nativity. There are still visible cracks where the glue holds, and the nights grow dark sooner than I’d like them to, but the lights of my neighbor’s homes and my small tree shine brightly in the darkness, and the glue is grace enough for now.



Rev. Melanie Harrell Delaney is an ordained minister in the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ)and currently serves as co-director of Bethany Fellows.