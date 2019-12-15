Lingle family has reunion



On Aug. 31, 2019, the family of Ada (White) Lingle and the late Jaems Lingle Sr. got together at the home of Jill Lingle on High Hill Road. A total of 56 Lingles came from South Carolina, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Kent, Louisville, Howard, Norwich, New Concord and Cambridge.



The Lingle Cup Challenge was completed with a lip sync battle won by Tanner Boyd. The Lingle Cup trophy was won by the Peggy (Lingle) Boyd family.



The family matriarch, Ada (White) Lingle, 96, visited with her family, including her great-great-granddaughters, Kora Skye Goodwin, the great-granddaughter of Max and Peggy (Lingle) Boyd, Avianna Layne, Camilla Skye and Vaeda Lynn Dru Lingle, the great-granddaughters of Hope (Bradley) Lingle and the late Daniel W. Lingle.



Genealogical Society elects officers



The Guernsey County Chapter of the Ohio Genealogical Society elected officers for 2020 at the annual general membership meeting on Dec. 5, which followed the Christmas carry-in dinner.



The following are the officers for 2020: President, Cookie Connell; Vice President, Sonny Alfman; Recording Secretary, Angela Hajzak; Corresponding Secretary, Roger Cotton; Treasurer Debi Stiers; and Trustees Randy Neff, Beth Wharton and Kent Biegler.