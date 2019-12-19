Weather



Thursday: Mostly sunny and chilly. High of 33, low of 19.



Friday: Sunshine and passing clouds. High of 38, low of 23.



Volunteers needed



Secret Santa is looking for volunteers to help wrap and bag gifts for delivery. Secret Santa is also in need of toys, blankets and stocking stuffers for all ages, but are really in need of gifts for girls ages 9 through 12 and blankets or sleeping bags for boys ages 6 through 8 and 16-18.



Monetary donations or gift donations can be dropped off at any Guernsey County fire department or at Secret Santa headquarters, located at 323 Steubenville Ave., Cambridge. Monetary donations can also be mailed to Secret Santa at P.O. Box 304, Cambridge, OH 43725.



Anyone looking to volunteer can simply stop in to the headquarters and offer to help wrap. There is typically someone there daily between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.



Groups and organizations are encouraged to volunteer and can do so by scheduling a time for the group by calling 740-439-0934.



Blood drive



There will be an American Red Cross blood drive at Southeastern Ohio Regional Medical Center on Dec. 31, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Donors will receive a long sleeve American Red Cross T Shirt and a coupon for a free six inc sub from Subway, while supplies last. Call 1-800-RED-CROSS or visit www.redcrossblood.org to schedule an appointment.



Immunization Clinics



The Cambridge-Guernsey County Health Department will offer extended walk-in immunization clinic hours. Hours are 9 to 11 a.m. and 2 to 5 p.m. on Mondays; and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays throughout December. You must bring your child’s shot record with you. Call 740-439-3577, ext. 7262, for more information.



W.I.C Clinic is by appointment only. Call the Cambridge-Guernsey County Health Department for further information.



Thought of the day



The gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord.



Rom. 6:23