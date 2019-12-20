The residents of Hal Bar Drive, Avon Drive and Grandview Road on Cambridge’s EastSide will host the 53rd annual Christmas Eve Luminary Display consisting of nearly 1200 luminaries.



The display starts at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve (Dec. 24).



Motorists are asked to travel one way, entering from Creston Road/North 20th Street intersection and traveling north on Hal Bar Drive to Grandview Drive and then turn south onto Avon Drive. If possible, motorists are asked to shut off their vehicle’s headlights.



In case of inclement weather (very strong winds or excessive rainfall), the event will take place at 6 p.m. Christmas Day.



Organizers issued a special thanks to the participants of the Community Service Program at the Cambridge Municipal Court for preparing 200 luminary.