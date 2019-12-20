As we come to Christmas and I see parties and celebrations I have to admit that I struggle some with it all. We are told that all of heaven celebrates in this season. What happens in that barn is so significant that the stars cry out and direct men to the savior of the world. The birth of the Christ is such an event that the spiritual bleeds over into the physical and angels sing to shepherds of the glory of God. And I have to admit I stand amazed at a God who loves us so much he would become human with all the pain and trouble associated with the human condition.



How can we not celebrate a God like that?



Being a downer in a time that is filled with joy and hope and love feels wrong but there is a fundamental issue that troubles me. Does anyone else feel like this or is it just me? Let me ask a question.



What is the cause that brings God to become human? I get why heaven is celebrating but for us humans this time also should cause us to stop and be humbled. Our God does not become a human to congratulate us for being such wonderful people. It is sin and more specifically my sin that drives God to such a measure. Yes, the coming of the Christ sets God up to be triumphant over sin and death but we are the reason it has to come to this.



There is a deep sadness in my soul and my heart is broken that my God had to do what he does. So as we celebrate, and we rightly should, let us also be humbled that God has to come and save our lost souls. Luke 19:10