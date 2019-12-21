Crestwood High School Student Council hosted their first ever Breakfast with Santa on Dec. 7. Participants enjoyed a pancake breakfast and made a holiday craft. There were multiple options for ornaments and crafts for the children. Santa was present and passed out gifts to the children, also posing for photo opportunities.



Student Council is excited about the success of this breakfast and is looking forward to the Second Annual Breakfast and Egg Hunt with the Easter Bunny this coming spring. The Breakfast and Egg Hunt with the Easter Bunny will be held April 4; flyers will go out in March.



On May 2, Student Council will be hosting the Second Annual Spring Craft show at Crestwood High School gym. Flyers and vendor sign up will open in March as well.