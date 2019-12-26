Every Monday in January at 7 p.m., Judith Hilinski of Yoga Judith, LLC will offer beginning Vinyasa yoga classes at the Kent Free Library. Bring a mat if you have one and water, and wear comfortable clothing. A limited number of extra yoga mats will be available first come, first served.



This program is for adults ages 18+. No registration is required for these free classes. For more information, contact Adult Services at 330-673-4414.



The Kent Free Library serves the residents of the Kent City School District and the surrounding area by providing educational and entertainment materials, interesting programs for children, teens, and adults, and a comfortable space for studying, relaxing, or meeting.