TALLMADGE – Council members have agreed to merge the committee meetings and the regular meetings beginning in 2020.



Regular meetings of council will be scheduled on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month at 7 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall.



In the past, a council of the whole committee meeting began at 7 p.m. and committees gave their recommendation for action during the regular council meeting. If the whole committee meeting ended before 7:30 p.m., those attending would have to wait until 7:30 p.m. for the regular meeting to begin.



The meetings will follow the schedule of the regular council meeting with a few changes.



The Order of Business eliminates reports of special committees and adds referral of first reading ordinances and resolutions.



The president of council refers the ordinance or resolution to the standing committee of council handling that subject matter.



After reports of administrative officers, the reports of the standing committees of council of the whole are given.



The standing committees for council will be finance with franchises added to its categories; planning and zoning with economic development and public property added to its categories; personnel, community issues with parks added but public property and buildings removed. Safety is added as a category and public utilities falls under public service with buildings added and franchises removed.



Reports of special committees will follow.



Any person may address council during Community Input, public hearings or during the reports of standing committees of council of the whole for up to two minutes.



