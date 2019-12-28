I have many wishes and hopes for children in the coming year. Some are those wishes are things children hope for also. I hope some of them come true.



I wish that every child would have enough to eat every day. I hope everyone reading this column will take at least one can or box of non-perishable food to your local food pantry so that a child can eat a meal this evening ñ and tomorrow morning and at noon, too.



I wish that in the coming year every child lives in safe, appropriate housing that is heated, has water and electric and is properly insulated. Where the doors and windows seal properly to keep the cold out and locks to keep everyone inside safe. I hope that my readers will support safe, affordable housing and welcome individuals of all income levels into our community.



I wish that all children had a safe neighborhood to live in. Free from drugs, theft and violence. I hope that all adults will do their part to keep neighborhoods safe. Report illegal activities to the police; don’t be afraid to speak up.



I wish for all children to be free of stereotyping, bias and religious profiling. There are no "them" and "us." In reality there are only "all of us." Philosopher Kahlil Gibran once said that "the diverse paths of religion are but the fingers of the loving hand of God." Let’s extend our hand to all races, ethnicities and socio-economic standings.



Finally, I wish for all children, everywhere, peace. The Webster’s Dictionary definition of peace is "a state of tranquility or quiet; freedom from civil disturbance; harmony in personal relationships; a pact or agreement to end hostilities between those who have been at war or in a state of enmity."



I wish peace for children in war-torn areas of the world; but I also wish for peace for those children whose war zone is the home they live in. That home where communication consists of screaming, and cursing, and all too often physical violence. I hope one of the adults will remove themselves and the children from this situation. This type of home can cause a child to suffer from trauma just as much as living in a political war zone. There are shelters and counselors to help. Seek them out.



As we enter the New Year, to all my readers — Peace.



— Mrs. Theil is a child advocate in Wayne and Holmes counties. She can be contacted at BeverlyVT@aol.com.