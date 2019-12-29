Sunday

Dec 29, 2019 at 12:01 AM


Noble County

911/Sheriff

Thursday, Dec. 26

10:18 a.m., heart problems, Marietta Road; United Ambulance.

9:33 a.m., ill person, McConnelsville Road; United Ambulance.

8:02 a.m., severe back pain, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.

7:50 a.m., suspicious activity at a business, Fairground Road.

Wednesday, Dec. 25

7:56 p.m., disabled vehicle, Interstate 77.

7:37 p.m., ill female, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.

5:16 p.m., female causing a disturbance at a residence, Rayner Road.

4:29 p.m., unsafe shooting reported, Marietta Road.

3:52 p.m., female, 17, accidental overdose, Jefferson Street, Dexter City; United and deputy.

3:34 p.m., inmate with chest pains, McConnelsville Road; United Ambulance.

12:22 p.m., sons damaged mother’s vehicle, Zep East Road.

11:18 a.m., reckless driver, Route 285.

6:32 a.m., male and female receiving threatening messages from their son in violation of a protection order, Briar Hill Road.

3 a.m., male, 71, possible heart attack, Wargo Road; United Ambulance.

1:29 a.m., 911 hang-up call.

1:28 a.m., female, 84, possible stroke, OR&W Tunnel Road; United Ambulance.

1:14 a.m., male attacked by his brother, Lashley Road; United and deputies.

Tuesday, Dec. 24

11:31 p.m., deputy asked to check a Sanford Lane residence for a vehicle or driver involved in a hit-skip accident in Washington County.

11:25 p.m., girl, 16, upset after an argument with her aunt, Fulda Road.

11:01 p.m., female arguing with a male armed with a knife, Railroad Street, Caldwell. Male arrested.

10:06 p.m., male trespasser in a vehicle, Marietta Road.

9:46 p.m., intoxicated male "flipped" a computer onto his wife and throwing things at her during an argument, Miller Street, Caldwell.

9:33 p.m., vehicle overturned into a ditch, Outpost Road. No injuries reported.

8:12 p.m., custody dispute, Low Gap Road.

6:59 p.m., male verbally abusing his mother, Sunset Street, Caldwell.

2:06 p.m., package stolen, Fairground Road.

12:37 p.m., male consuming alcoholic beverages on the street Miller/Planing Mill streets, Caldwell.

11:46 a.m., tenants locked owner out of his property, Miller Street, Caldwell.

10:10 a.m., medical transport, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.

8:28 a.m., door alarm, Outpost Road.

8:21 a.m., neighbor dispute, Roy Miles Road.

8:19 a.m., medical transport, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.

7:57 a.m., public service, Jefferson Drive, Caldwell.

7:47 a.m., ill person, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.

1:50 a.m., accident involving a deer, Seneca Lake Road.

1:23 a.m., medical transport to Cambridge; United Ambulance.

Monday, Dec. 23

7:11 p.m., motorist struck a deer, Marietta Road. No injuries reported.

6:46 p.m., child custody dispute, Miller Street, Caldwell.

6:43 p.m., medical transport to Canton; United Ambulance.

4:25 p.m., vehicle in a creek, Pump Station Road. No injuries reported.

4:24 p.m., well being check for a female, Pipa Road.

4:16 p.m., abandoned vehicle, Marietta Road.

3:34 p.m., juveniles throwing ice at a house, Young Street, Caldwell.

3:09 p.m., difficulty breathing, Woodsfield Road; United Ambulance.

12:55 p.m., injured person, Fairground Street; United and Belle Valley FD.

12:40 p.m., one-vehicle accident, Yoker Valley Road; Quaker City EMS and deputy.

11:04 a.m., smoke alarm activated, Pin Oak Street, Caldwell. False alarm.

9:53 a.m., contents stolen from a package, West Street, Caldwell.

8:25 a.m., disabled vehicle, Marietta Road.

7:48 a.m., 911 hang-up call.

7:47 a.m., woman, 90, ill overnight, Pipa Road; United Ambulance.

7:18 a.m., vehicle on its side in a ditch, Zep East Road; United and State Highway Patrol.

6:28 a.m., vehicle over a hill, Crooked Tree Road; United and deputy.

Sunday, Dec. 22

9:07 p.m., female threatened by husband, Mel Frakes Road.

9:05 p.m., poacher with high-powered rifle shot a deer, Ripple Run Road.

6:02 p.m., animal complaint, South Olive Circle, Caldwell.

5:21 p.m., ill person too weak to get up, Marietta Road; United and Belle Valley FD.

4:48 a.m., open door at a residence, Woodsfield Road.

4:10 p.m., woman, 20, advised her father and his wife will not let her leave the home, Belford Street, Caldwell.

3:11 p.m., landlord causing a disturbance, Ashton Hill Road. A deputy later transported the landlord to a Zanesville hospital.

2:11 p.m., garage vandalized, Belford Street, Caldwell.

11:28 a.m., animal complaint, Marietta Road.

2:34 a.m., medical transport to Columbus; United Ambulance.

Saturday, Dec. 21

9:06 p.m., traffic stop, Frazier Street, Caldwell.

7:59 p.m., deer with four broken legs, Seneca Lake Road.

7:58 p.m., males "gutting" a deer in a parking lot, Olive Street, Caldwell. Unable to locate.

6:41 p.m., boyfriend trying to strangle caller’s dogs, Ridge Avenue, Caldwell. On arrival, deputy spoke with an intoxicated male and female who filed complaints about the neighbor’s dogs.

6:25 p.m., motorist struck a deer, Zep West Road. No injuries. Motorist later reported it was a cow he struck with his vehicle.

5:39 p.m., vandalism damage, Jacks Run Road.

3:32 p.m., motorist with flat tire trying to flag down other drivers, Dungannon. Unable to locate.

2:02 p.m., suspicious activity, North Blackburn Creek Road; Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

1:21 p.m., ill person, Still Road; United Ambulance.

8:37 a.m., suspicious male pedestrian, McConnelsville Road.

7:27 a.m., damaged vehicle parked along roadway, Marietta Road.

5:41 a.m., traffic stop, Interstate 77.

5:12 a.m., multiple reports of a wrong-way driver, Interstate 77; highway patrol and deputies.

3:12 a.m., obstructed license plate, Woodsfield Road. Warning issued.

1:46 a.m., rollover accident, I-77; United, Pleasant City FD, and highway patrol.

1:16 a.m., male refusing to leave a business, Frostyville Road.

12:05 a.m., traffic stop, Wolf Run Road.

Friday, Dec. 20

11:30 p.m., headlight violation, Olive Street, Caldwell. Warning issued.

11:12 p.m., traffic stop with a search, Woodsfield Road. Illegal narcotics located.

10:04 p.m., juvenile male took a truck without permission, McKee Avenue, Caldwell.

9:35 p.m., suspicious male outside a business, Fairground Road.

8:29 p.m., male suffering heart issues, Nicholson Road.

8:16 p.m., suspicious vehicle in the middle of the roadway, Brown Road.

7:03 p.m., ill woman, Opossum Run Road; United and Belle Valley FD.

6:11 p.m., suspicious package received at a fire department, E. Cross Street, Summerfield.

5:45 p.m., couch in the middle of the roadway, Marietta Road.

5:06 p.m., stray dog, Opossum Run Road.

4:58 p.m., ill person at the prison, McConnelsville Road; United Ambulance.

4:20 p.m., multiple traffic violations, Fairground Road. Warning issued.

3:16 p.m., reckless driver, Opossum Run Road.

2:40 p.m., well being check, Fairground Road.

2 p.m., alarm activation, Zep West Road.

10:37 a.m., medical transport to Canton; United Ambulance.

7:46 a.m., traffic stop with narcotics search, Woodsfield Road. Male arrested.

7:14 a.m., accident involving a deer, Wolf Run Road.

6:41 a.m., male trespasser, North Street, Caldwell.

4:52 a.m., traffic stop, Interstate 77.

4:40 a.m., assisted highway patrol with a search for a motorist who fled the scene of an accident, Interstate 77.

2:15 a.m., traffic stop, Sarahsville Road.

12:29 a.m., commercial alarm, Outpost Road.

Thursday, Dec. 19

11:21 p.m., accident involving a deer, Opossum Run Road.

11:21 p.m., parking complaint, Fairground Road.

10:10 p.m., traffic stop, Chapel Drive, Belle Valley.

10:04 p.m., traffic stop, Fairground Street, Belle Valley.

4:47 p.m., two at-large dogs on the road, Florence.

2:50 p.m., suspicious activity, McConnelsville Road.

2:06 p.m., mutual aid at a structure fire, Nighthawk Road; Belle Valley FD.

12:51 p.m., ill person at the prison, McConnelsville Road; United Ambulance.

9:39 a.m., ill woman, North Street, Caldwell.

8:42 a.m., inmate with chest pains, McConnelsville Road; United Ambulance.

6:42 a.m., female, 17, said she is afraid her father is going to assault her, George King Boulevard.

4:28 a.m., medical transport; United Ambulance.

12:36 a.m., male fell, Terrace Avenue, Caldwell; United and Belle Valley FD. On arrival, first responders reported the male is deceased; Noble County Coroner.

12:33 a.m., stop sign violation, Main Street, Caldwell. Warning issued.

12:21 a.m., taillight violation, Miller Street. Warning issued.

Wednesday, Dec. 18

11:23 p.m., motorist squealing tires while racing up and down the street, North Street, Caldwell.

1:56 p.m., female fell possibly fracturing her hip, Road Fork Road; United and Summerfield FD.

11:42 a.m., injured person, Batesville Road; United Ambulance.

10:09 a.m., items stolen, Rayner Road.