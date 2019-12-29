I am currently serving on Kent’s Sustainability Commission’s Climate Action Plan committee and will be presenting information on Cincinnati’s green plan at our next meeting. I am hopeful that Kent might consider adopting a version of its primary goal — the creation of a solar park that will provide renewable energy for all the city-owned facilities, save thousands of dollars on utility rates and power thousands of homes each day. If Cincinnati can accomplish this goal, I think Kent needs to consider it because climate change planning and action needs to be taken now!



An article in the recent issue of Smart Cities Dive (11/25/19) by Katie Pyzyk detailed Cincinnati’s terrifically ambitious goal of having over 310,000 solar panels installed on a thousand acres about 40 miles east of its downtown. The 35 megawatt installation is expected to be in service by December 2020 and another 65 megawatt should be completed for the residential portion by December 2021. This plan will produce "the largest municipal solar array in the United States." This is a goal that should be worthy of consideration by many small to large cities over the next 10 years, which scientists project is the approximate year (2030) we need to stop and start reducing all CO2 emissions.



My realistic concern about cost was also answered in the article. Cincinnati "entered a 20-year power purchase agreement so power would be supplied at a fixed cost for the duration of the contract." And the city does not have to pay the up-front cost for the solar field construction. Then there’s the benefit of an economic upswing by having created jobs. I am looking forward to reading all the details of the 2018 Green Cincinnati Plan. The key question emanating out of this — is Kent able to adopt some form of this excitingly ambitious attempt to do our community’s part to reduce fossil fuel emissions and become more sustainable?



Bill Wilen, Kent