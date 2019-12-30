For Marcus Hendershot, there is no typical day on the job. One day he could find himself repairing an excavator bucket and the next day he could be fabricating small parts in his shop.



Hendershot is a welder at Hendershot Welding LLC.



According to Hendershot, "a welder is someone who through various processes, fuses metal together using electrical current."



One of the things, Hendershot said he enjoys most about his work is the variety in the day to day task and that no two days are alike.



"The diversity of each day is what I love to do," Hendershot said.



According to Hendershot, the biggest challenges a welder can face, depending on the scope of the work being performed, is having to do the work in inclimate weather or in tight or confined spaces.



"Factors such as these can make the job very physically challenging," Hendershot said.



To be successful in a welding career, strong trouble shooting and problem solving skills are very important, Hendershot noted.



"Finding the source of a problem and figuring out a solution is 90 percent of the job," Hendershot said. "You also need to have mechanical and electrical skills. As a welder you use a lot of equipment and it constantly needs serviced and repaired."



People and communications skills are also needed in this field of work.



"You’re always gong to be in contact with one or multiple parties throughout the completion of a job and proper communication is a necessity," Hendershot said.



According to Hendershot, the demand for employees in a trade like welding continues to grow.



"I would highly recommend students who are interested in a career of welding, to attend a trade school such as Mid East CTC," Hendershot said. "They give you hands on training and by the time you graduate you have the opportunity to obtain multiple welding certifications which make you much more marketable as an employee."



Any student who is interested in a career in the welding field is welcome to job shadow with Hendershot at Hendershot Welding LLC.



There are currently 688 job listings for welders in the State of Ohio on the Ohio Means Jobs website. These positions have salaries ranging from less than $30,000 up $79,000.



For additional information on a career as a welder, check out www.jobseeker.ohiomeansjobs.monster.com.



