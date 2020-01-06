Bistrolino, which combines the uncomplicated, rustic foods of Lebanon and Italy, has opened at 495 S. Fourth St. in German Village.

Bistrolino, which combines the uncomplicated, rustic foods of Lebanon and Italy, has opened at 495 S. Fourth St. in German Village.

Billed as an "Old World kitchen and bar," Bistrolino -- meaning "little bistro" in Italian -- replaces Harvest Pizzeria and Curio.

"The food is simple," said Francesco Todisco, who owns the restaurant with Samer Chedid. "You let the ingredients be the star."

The two met at Aladdin's Eatery near Powell, where Chedid, who is from Lebanon, was manager.

"Over time, we realized how common our ingredients and spices were, especially in southern Italy," Chedid said.

Todisco and Chedid decided to open their own place, at which the two cuisines would complement each other.

"It's such a gorgeous building in such a gorgeous neighborhood -- a perfect size," said Todisco, who hails from the Apulia region of Italy. "We didn't want anything bigger."

Todisco said he revels in the petite size of the restaurant, where little space means little room for storage, so the food is prepared and served fresh.

"The first place I worked in Italy was smaller than this," he said.

Todisco and Chedid each bring a style of flatbread to the table -- puccia from Italy and a thinner version, mankoushe, from Lebanon.

Toppings range from za'atar (ground coriander, oregano, sesame seeds, sumac and other spices) to mortadella and stracciatella (Italian style bologna and soft, milky cheese).

Among the less-familiar items are savory cannoli filled with ricotta, basil and sun-dried tomatoes.

Other menu choices include braciola (thin-sliced, braised New York strip steak stuffed with cream of basil, parsley and Parmigiano-Reggiano), lamb chops with freekeh (a green Middle Eastern grain), herbed roast chicken and lasagna.

Most entrees cost $14 to $20.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. For additional information, call 614-928-3898.

Brioso Coffee has settled into its new location at 53 N. High St. in the Citizens building, across the street from its former site in downtown Columbus.

Brioso founder Jeff Davis said the new 20-seat space is upscale, modern and coffee-focused.

Davis credits Haley Henderson, coffee director for Brioso, for having the vision for the location.

A small number of assorted baked goods will be available.

"Everything is built for the best coffee experience," Davis said.

Brioso also operates a roasting facility and coffee bar at 329 E. Long St. in Columbus.

Eat Greek is planning to open at 5720 Frantz Road near Dublin's city limits early this year.

Owner Amgad Youssef said the 30-seat restaurant would serve the same menu as the location at 1329 Cameron Ave. in Lewis Center.

The menu includes grilled lamb chops, stuffed grape leaves, spanakopita, pita sandwiches and other traditional dishes.

Youssef said the new Eat Greek would feature home-cooked, family-style food and it would have counter-order service.

