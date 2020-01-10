Portage County District Library’s Garrettsville location is partnering with Portage Park District to present a program for preschool and early school age children, accompanied by an adult. "Mystery of Snowflakes Book Hike" will take place from 4 to 5 p.m. Jan. 29. Learn about the mysterious frozen water that falls from the sky. Program will begin with a reading from a book about snowflakes, followed by a short walk outside on the Headwaters Trail next to the library. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Remember to dress for the weather. Call the Portage Park District at 330-297-7728 to register.



The Garrettsville Library, a Portage County District Library branch, is located at 10482 South St. in Garrettsville.