Noble County



911/Sheriff



Wednesday, Jan. 8



10:38 a.m., disabled vehicle, McConnelsville Road.



8:26 a.m., difficulty breathing, Crooked Tree Road; United Ambulance.



7:02 a.m., vandalism damage at a job site, Batesville Road.



12:05 a.m., suspicious van, Fairground Road.



Tuesday, Jan. 7



10:04 p.m., confused male, Mitchell Road; United and deputy.



9:53 p.m., male is hearing voices, Pipa Road.



5:52 p.m., suspicious person in a truck outside a garage, North Street, Caldwell.



5:23 p.m., reckless driver possibly struck a pedestrian, Spruce Street, Caldwell.



5:19 p.m., well being check for a skinny horse lying in the mud, Rich Valley Road.



4:17 p.m., speed violation, Woodsfield Road. Warning.



2:07 p.m., dog killed son’s chickens, Stottsberry Road.



11:50 a.m., violent female damaging items, North Street, Caldwell.



8:27 a.m., medical transport, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.



7:32 a.m., suspicious van without lights, Lowell Road.



5:01 a.m., reckless driver weaving all over the roadway, Interstate 77; State Highway Patrol.



2:07 a.m., truck struck cows, Woodsfield Road. No injuries reported.



Monday, Jan. 6



10:34 p.m., stop sign, Fairground Road. Warning.



7:26 p.m., truck damaged caller’s driveway, Frostyville Road.



6:50 p.m., male in severe pain, Pump Station Road; United and Summerfield FD.



5:45 p.m., license plate missing, Myrtle Lake Road.



5:18 p.m., injured deer, Zep East Road.



4:46 p.m., road sign stolen, Ziler Road.



4:33 p.m., purse stolen from residence, Atherton Ridge Road.



3:29 p.m., disabled truck, Seneca Lake Road.



3:21 p.m., ill woman, Miller Street, Caldwell; United Ambulance.



1:34 p.m., alarm activation, Whiskey Run Road.



1:28 p.m., reckless driver, North Street, Caldwell.



12:37 a.m., ill Hospice patient, Fulda Road; United Ambulance.



11:31 a.m., male reported missing, Ashton Hill Road.



10:57 a.m., possible stroke, Chapel Drive; United and Belle Valley FD.



10:21 a.m., medical transport, Susnet Road; United Ambulance.



10:16 a.m., ill person, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.



8:50 a.m., ill male, West Street, Caldwell; United and Belle Valley FD.



8:16 a.m., ill male, Wagner Road; United and deputy.



6:51 a.m., traffic control device, Liberty Street, Belle Valley. Warning.



Sunday, Jan. 5



11:46 p.m., auto accident with injuries, Seneca Lake Road; highway patrol.



8:16 p.m., deputy requested to remove caller’s intoxicated wife from the home, Fulda Road.



7:41 p.m., deputy requested to remove caller’s husband from the home, Horn Ridge Road.



5:23 p.m., unruly female breaking items, North Street, Caldwell.



4:45 p.m., dog at-large in the cemetery, Olive Street, Caldwell.



9:22 a.m., well being check for a female assault victim, Chapel Drive.



9:02 a.m., ill male, 81, weak and confused, North Street, Caldwell; United Ambulance.



7:01 a.m., male having difficulty breathing, Delaware Trail; Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office.



4:51 a.m., unresponsive resident, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.



Saturday, Jan. 4



11:49 p.m., engine running in an unoccupied vehicle, North Street, Caldwell.



8:58 p.m., auto accident, I-77; highway patrol.



7:09 p.m., male suffering chest pains, Lewis Street, Caldwell; United Ambulance.



6:48 p.m., male patient ripped out an IV, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.



3:56 p.m., male trespasser damaging items at a residence, Marietta Road.



3:09 p.m., reckless truck driver, Olive Street, Caldwell.



2:08 p.m., male with heart issues, North Street, Caldwell; United Ambulance.



2:02 p.m., stray dog, Cumberland Street, Caldwell.



1:05 p.m., propane gas tank stolen, Ashton Hill Road.



12:44 p.m., cows at-large in caller’s yard, Chapel Drive, Caldwell.



11:09 a.m., three people fighting at a residence, Jubilee Road. An ambulance was later requested for a seizure victim at the home; Beverly EMS.



10:33 a.m., all-terrain vehicle rider trespassing on caller’s property, Camp Run Road.



10:03 a.m., woman needs help up after falling, Bronze Heights Road; United Ambulance.



8:31 a.m., traffic stop, Woodsfield Road.



7:14 a.m., nails dumped on roadway, Archers Ridge Road.



1:36 a.m., ill male, Alta Vista Avenue, Caldwell; United Ambulance.



1:31 a.m., non-injury accident, Woodsfield Road; highway patrol.



1:20 a.m., someone tampering with county equipment, Ashton Hill Road.



12:09 a.m., female possibly suffering a stroke, United and Belle Valley FD.



Friday, Jan. 3



8:58 p.m., noise complaint, Dog Town Road.



8:41 p.m., well being check, W. Cross Street, Summerfield.



8:36 p.m., unruly coach at a basketball game, Zep East Road.



7:51 p.m., large tree branches struck across the roadway, Zep West Road.



7:41 p.m., vehicle slid into a ditch, Woodsfield Road.



7:32 p.m., traffic stop, McConnelsville Road.



6:14 p.m., son, 29, causing problems and damaging property, Rich Valley Road. Male arrested.



5:29 p.m., vehicle abandoned on roadway, Little Detroit Road.



5:09 p.m., marked lanes, Railroad Street. Warning.



4:06 p.m., woman, 87, possible stroke, Miller Street, Caldwell; Untied Ambulance.



2:42 p.m., tires dumped illegally, Brockton Heights Road.



10:48 a.m., vehicle in a yard, Olive Street, Caldwell.



10:31 a.m., suspicious male, McConnelsville Road.



6:56 a.m., vehicle abandoned, Fairground Road.



6:11 a.m., damaged utility pole, North Street, Caldwell.



5:55 a.m., female asked for help getting up off porch, Bronze Heights Lane, Caldwell; United Ambulance.



2:40 a.m., male suffering chest pains, Boyd Road; United Ambulance.



1:22 a.m., vehicle in a ditch, Petry Road; highway patrol and deputies.



1:15 a.m., ill female, 36, with a high fever, Low Gap Road; United Ambulance.



Thursday, Jan. 2



8:04 p.m., male fell from a chair, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.



5:52 p.m., ill person, Crooked Tree Road.



5:39 p.m., estranged husband trying to break into caller’s home, Simonds Road.



5:01 p.m., male fell, Main Street, Caldwell.



3:50 p.m., reckless driver, Cross Street, Summerfield.



2:06 p.m., ill male, Woodsfield Road; United Ambulance.



12:40 p.m., difficulty breathing, Walnut Street, Caldwell; United Ambulance.



11:19 a.m., individual fell and needs help getting up, Fairground Street, Caldwell; United Ambulance.



11:01 a.m., ill male, Pump Station Road; United Ambulance.



6:03 a.m., speed violation, I-77. Warning.



2:56 a.m., medical transport to Cambridge; United Ambulance.



Wednesday, Jan. 1



11:45 p.m., electrical fire, Stafford Street; Summerfield FD.



8:36 p.m., animal complaint, Woodsfield Road.



5:47 p.m., debit card being used by another person, Woodsfield Road.



5:30 p.m., inmate suffering chest pains, McConnelsville Road; United Ambulance.



4:37 p.m., tool boxes stolen from a barn, Rayner Road.



2:15 p.m., motorist pointed a gun at another vehicle, I-77; highway patrol.



1:51 p.m., individual at the prison with heart problems, McConnelsville Road; United Ambulance.



1:46 p.m., gun stolen from a truck, Crooked Tree Road.



1:07 p.m., criminal damaging, Seneca Lake Road.



5:07 a.m., wanted male, Ridge Avenue, Caldwell.



2:50 a.m., suspicious male, Interstate 77.



1:06 a.m., business alarm, Cumberland Street, Caldwell.



12 a.m., found property, Olive Street, Caldwell.



Tuesday, Dec. 31



8:42 p.m., dog dragging a chain, Glen Slay Road.



8 p.m., motorist squealed tires leaving a business, McConnelsville Road.



8 p.m., inmate swallowed razor blades, toothpaste cap and pieces of a pencil, McConnelsville Road; United Ambulance.



6:51 p.m., possible heart attack, Spruce Street, Caldwell; United Ambulance.



6:46 p.m., smoke alarm, Marietta Road.



4:22 p.m., assisted Marietta police, Low Gap Road.



3:33 p.m., female suffering hip pain after falling, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.



10:06 a.m., medical transport, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.



9:59 a.m., residential alarm, Keithtown Road.



7:32 a.m., multiple gunshots, St. Johns Road.



6:31 a.m., razor missing from the county jail, Olive Street, Caldwell.



6:11 a.m., pregnant female suffering abdominal cramping and difficulty breathing, Locust Street, Caldwell; United Ambulance.



5:12 a.m., medical transport, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.



Monday, Dec. 30



7:41 p.m., business alarm, Cumberland Street, Caldwell.



6:51 p.m., ill woman, Dutch Connel Road; United Ambulance.



6:10 p.m., woman fell injuring her arm and knee, McConnelsville Road; United and Belle Valley FD.



6:10 p.m., ill person, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.



4:39 p.m., large pig at-large, Sullivan Road.



4:21 p.m., hit-skip accident in a parking lot, Liberty Street, Belle Valley.



3:38 p.m., ill woman, Spruce Street, Caldwell; United Ambulance.



2:33 p.m., ill woman, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.



1:38 p.m., fire alarm, Main Street; Caldwell FD.



11:26 a.m., medical transport, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.