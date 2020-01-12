JANUARY 12, 1960



The Byesville police take delivery on a new cruiser. It is a 1960 Dodge Dart, at a cost of $1,999 from G&J Motors, Cambridge.



JANUARY 12, 1970



Dr. James L. Emerson opens a dental office at 254 Main Street.



JANUARY 12, 1980



Eye Care Professionals opens for business at 1352 Clark Street.



JANUARY 12, 1990



Rusty Parsons, a carrier for The Jeffersonian, was the December winner of the Cambridge Rotary Club's Courtesy Award.



JANUARY 12, 2000



Buckeye Trail Middle School students Brandon Nealey and Sarrah Layton get a lesson in robotics from Tom Swenson of Mobile Ed Productions. Swenson presented "Our World of Robotics" to the students there.