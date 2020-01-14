COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Forestry is currently working on a 10-year update of Ohio’s Forest Action Plan which includes a statewide assessment of Ohio’s valuable forest resources. Stakeholder input is requested on key issues, threats, and opportunities associated with Ohio’s forest resources, including forests on public and private lands and urban and rural areas.



Details about Ohio’s Forest Action Plan and a stakeholder survey can be found on the Division’s website at forestry.ohiodnr.gov, or by contacting the Division office, 614-265-6694 or ForestActionPlan@dnr.state.oh.us to have a printed copy mailed to you. Comments and completed surveys will be accepted until March 1.



The website contains information about five regional stakeholder meetings that provide another method for input. Please RSVP to ForestActionPlan@dnr.state.oh.us if you plan to attend:



• Jan. 22, 6-9 p.m., ODNR offices, 2045 Morse Rd. Bldg. E-1 Assembly Center, Columbus, OH 43229



• Jan. 28, 6-9 p.m., ODNR offices, 360 E. State Street, Athens, OH 45701



• Feb. 4, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Wegerzyn Gardens MetroPark, 1301 E. Siebenthaler, Dayton, OH 45414



• Feb. 5, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., ODNR offices, 952 Lima Avenue, Findlay, OH 45840



• Feb. 12, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., ODNR offices, 912 Portage Lakes Drive, Akron, OH 44319



Questions, comments, and completed surveys may be turned in at one of these stakeholder meetings, emailed to ForestActionPlan@dnr.state.oh.us, or mailed to ODNR Division of Forestry, 2045 Morse Rd., Bldg. H-1, Columbus, OH 43229-6693.



Results of the stakeholder survey will help the Ohio Division of Forestry develop directions and actions that it will take, together with its partners, to promote and achieve sustainable use and protection of Ohio’s forest resources.



The ODNR Division of Forestry promotes the wise use and sustainable management of Ohio’s public and private woodlands.



To learn more about Ohio’s woodlands, forest health and tree care, visit forestry.ohiodnr.gov. Follow ODNR Forestry on Instagram at @odnrforestry.