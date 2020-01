Union Local FFA President Alyssa Betts had the opportunity of a lifetime recently. She was able to attend and compete in the Ohio Fair Managers Queen of Queens competition in Columbus. Queens from all over Ohio came to represent their county fair and have a chance at the title of The 2020 Ohio Fair Queen. Each queen goes through an interview process, formal dinner, and stage questioning to be scored. Although Betts didn't win the Ohio title, she did a great job at representing Belmont County.