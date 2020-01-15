TEN YEARS AGO - 2010



Sue Simmons was named president pro tem for Newcomerstown Village Council. Mayor is Steve Guy and other council members are Dave Hickman, Heather Stein-Wells, Burris Gardner, Derek Hickman and Lehman Clark.



Newcomerstown High School was congratulated for getting bronze ranking in the U.S. News and World Report for being one of the nation’s best high schools.



The Reeves Foundation awarded over $739,000 in grants, including $15,440 to the village for vehicle and equipment; and $57,975 to the Newcomerstown schools for auditorium seats.



Shelly Reigle of West Lafayette wins a Steel Magnolia Award awarded by AK Steel Co. for individuals who have overcome hardships in their lives.



Stella George of Gnadenhutten has a party for her 99th birthday. Rylee Johnson of Newcomerstown turned 1 year old on Jan. 3.



Deaths: Sarah I. Sauerbrey, 87, formerly of Newcomerstown; Bernard Welker, 82, Kimbolton; Charles Graham, 79, Quaker City; Ann S. Ripley, 87, Newcomerstown.



Niki Wolfe, managing editor, writes a feature about the Great Scott display at the Main Street Museum and Social Center, featuring Vane and Barbara Scott.



Steven Brode named president of the Newcomerstown Board of Education. Other members are Arlene Mayhew, Vince Nay, Tammy Rexroad, and Dr. Jerry Lahmers.



Malvern defeats Newcomerstown’s Trojans, 81-72, with Cameron Wolf scoring 22 points. The Lady Trojans lost to Hiland, 73-38, with Stephany Felton scoring 13. Ridgewood’s Kayla Tedrick scored 22 points in a win over Sandy Valley, 50-39.



Jamie Lewis, a 1995 Newcomerstown graduate, was inducted into the Ohio Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches Hall of Fame.



TWENTY YEARS AGO - 2000



Newcomerstown Village Council voted in former police chief Don Ryan to fill an empty council seat vacated by Jim Carr, the new mayor.



Solicitor Michael Cochran swears in new Port Washington council members Timothy Gram and Daniel Fouts.



In local basketball, Newcomerstown Trojans defeated Sandy Valley, 59-49, and Trojan Jason Bryant scored 23 points in a 79-58 win over Harrison Central. Indian Valley defeated Garaway, 47-38, but lost to Claymont, 60-50. Ridgewood lost to Hiland, 70-40, and Garaway, 54-30.



Deaths: Betty R. Temple, 62; Jay M. Gorham, 72.



THIRTY YEARS AGO - 1990



A massive street resurfacing project is planned in Newcomerstown at a cost of $550,000.



Courtney Smith, daughter of Clark "Skip" and Camille Smith of Newcomerstown, is the winner of the local Voice of Democracy essay test sponsored by VFW Post 3303.



In local basketball, Newcomerstown lost to Hiland, 100-64, Tuscarawas Central Catholic, 62-40, and Malvern, 71-42. Ridgewood defeated Strasburg, 46-38, and Lakeland, 77-62. Indian Valley beat West Holmes in a close one, 58-56.



Deaths: Howard R. Peeper, 71; Clara R. Boitnott, 62.



FORTY YEARS AGO - 1980



Newcomerstown selected as one of five locations in Tuscarawas County for a public hearing for the White House Conference on Families.



The high temperature for the week in Newcomerstown was 55, with a low of 10.



State-ranked Buckeye Trail escaped with a 64-62 victory over Newcomerstown with a last second shot by Warrior David Allen and state-ranked Strasburg pulled away in the final moments for a 71-64 win over the Trojans. Indian Valley improved to 9-2 with wins over Jewett-Scio, 49-38 and East Knox, 74-40. Ridgewood lost to Tuscarawas Central Catholic, 61-44 and to West Holmes, 63-45.



Deaths: Anna Magley, 102; Ernest A. Myers, 69; Mrs. Charles (Elsie) Todd, 76; Mary Krebs, 81; Rev. John G. Waelde; William Stoffer, 84; Richard E. Hughes, 52.



FIFTY YEARS AGO - 1970



Clarence Schlarb Jr., Exalted Ruler for Newcomerstown Elks Lodge, and Woodrow Warner, chairman of the Elks Youth Leadership committee, presented awards to Youth Leadership contest winners, Carol Muster, Gnadenhutten; and Allen Darr, Ridgewood High School.



The Newcomerstown Trojans claimed a 56-45 victory over Tusky Valley, paced by Mark Warner with 28 points. Warner scored 32 points to lead the Trojans to a 63-46 victory over Meadowbrook.



The Newcomerstown School Board includes Virgil Ervin, Nancy Lineback, Dale Johnson, Harold Huff and Carl Krebs.



SIXTY YEARS AGO - 1960



Virgil Ervin receives "Outstanding Jaycee" award for 1959.



Wendell J. Yanai Jr. is elected president of the Newcomerstown Board of Education.



A building at the Murphy Gravel Plant, one mile west of Newcomerstown on Route 36, is destroyed by fire when a spark from a diesel ignites leaves outside the building.



S.L. Lightbody, Port Washington, is named controller and assistant secretary-treasurer of the newly formed Wheatland Electric Production Company in Pittsburgh, Pa.



Ruth Tidrick of Guernsey and Chester Johnson of Ely, Minnesota, are married.



SEVENTY YEARS AGO - 1950



Newcomerstown tax valuations increased from 12 to 17 percent.



Harold McVicker named local representative of Metropolitan Life Insurance Co.



The estimated cost of the Newcomerstown sewage plant is $120,000.



EIGHTY YEARS AGO - 1940



School appropriations for 1940 are $98,017.50.



The temperature sinks to 11 degrees below zero, the lowest in the year.



NINETY YEARS AGO - 1930



Frank Carmen, 41, actor and former area resident, dies in Virginia, en route to Florida.



The Highway Dept. makes plans to eliminate the Piling Street crossing.



ONE HUNDRED YEARS AGO - 1920



Mrs. Thomas Daugherty dies at Union Hospital in Dover.



Mrs. Mary West and S.A. Emerson are married by Rev. Hartshorn.



ONE HUNDRED AND TEN YEARS AGO - 1910



Cy Young will visit relatives in California this month.



Rollin Taylor accepts a position as a detective with the C&M Railroad.



The Rev. T.B. Roberts, pastor of the ME Church, is given a surprise 35th birthday party by his Sunday School.