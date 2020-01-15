COLUMBUS — The Office of the Ohio Inspector General investigated an anonymous complaint alleging that Ohio Department of Transportation District 11 Sourcing Supervisor Scott Bates improperly participated in managing purchases and invoices from Beagle Hill Services, a company owned by his mother.



Investigators determined that Bates violated policies and had a conflict of interest based on his job duties with ODOT because he did not completely remove himself from the purchasing and approval process related to business dealings with his mother’s company, as required by law.



ODOT District 11 serves Belmont, Carroll, Columbiana, Holmes, Harrison, Jefferson and Tuscarawas counties.



The investigation further determined that Bates and his supervisor, Chad Cline, attempted to intimidate ODOT employees who were cooperating during this investigation.



The report of investigation contains recommendations for consideration to ODOT, the Tuscarawas County Prosecuting Attorney and Ohio Ethics Commission.



Ohio Inspector General Report of Investigation file number 2018-CA00047 is available at http://watchdog.ohio.gov/investigations/2019investigations.aspx.