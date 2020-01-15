A Belmont County woman was sentenced Jan. 6 to 30 days in jail for vehicular homicide



Cortney Otto, 22, pled guilty to the charge in October and reported to the Belmont County Jail on Friday, Jan. 3.



The crash took place May 3, 2019, on State Route 147 between Barnesville and Bethesda.



Otto was traveling westbound when she crossed the center line and struck another vehicle head-on, killing Betsy Dodd, 80, of Barnesville, and injuring another woman.



Meanwhile, another Belmont County resident is now serving a 45-day sentence for vehicular homicide.



Andrew Miller, 36, pled guilty in October and was sentenced by Judge Eric Costine.



The crash happened on June 21, 2018, on I-70, west of St. Clairsville, near exit 213.



According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, it was a result of one vehicle trying to pass another.



The crash killed the passenger in the other vehicle, Jeffrey McClurg, 51, of Worthington, and also injured the driver.