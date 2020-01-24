A new app implemented with the help of University Hospitals, the City of Kent and Kent State University could help improve cardiac survival rates in the area.



PulsePoint is a phone app that allows bystanders within a quarter of a mile of a cardiac emergency to respond and administer potentially life saving intervention. The app is active in the areas of Kent State University and Kent as well as surrounding municipalities such as Franklin Township and Sugar Bush Knolls.



Every year, approximately 395,000 cases of cardiac arrest occur outside of a hospital setting in which fewer than 6% survive, Kent Mayor Jerry Fiala told council this week. One of the best methods to improve cardiac arrest survival rates is early notification, early bystander CPR and early use of Automated External Defibrillators.



Kent Fire Chief John Tosko told council that University Hospitals provided the initial funding for the program, the city provided funding for the computer program that connects dispatch to the app and Kent State University provided IT support and a server. UH Portage Medical Center President William Benoit told council the next phase is to help create more funding for AEDs — efforts for which are already underway.



"It's all about increasing cardiac survival rates," Tosko said at an earlier interview.



Tosko explained how the app works. When someone calls 911 regarding a collapsed person, the caller will be instructed how to tell if that person is still breathing. Location information will be entered into a computer as safety crews are dispatched. If the person appears to not be breathing, all that dispatcher needs to do is type in "CPR" into the system to activate PulsePoint. Once activated, civilians with the app within a quarter mile of the emergency will receive a notification as well as walking or driving directions.



"(Paramedics) are responding, but we're taking three to five minutes sometimes to get there." Tosko said. "In the meantime, you may have a person in the coffee shop right next door. Within seconds, they're going to get the alert."



The app will not send people to private residences, only public buildings. It achieves that by crosschecking addresses entered by dispatchers with a shipping database. A live scanner feed on the application does sometimes post addresses for certain events like fires, but not medical emergencies.



PulsePoint can also instruct users on how to perform CPR. The app also has a map that indicates where AEDs have been registered in local buildings. Tapping on an AED location not only describes where to find it in the building, but also shows a picture of the machine.



The app was developed in California by a fire chief who was unaware someone in the same restaurant as him had gone into cardiac arrest, Tosko said. If that chief would have known, he would have started helping the man before crews arrived. Similar stories have even arisen in Kent, Tosko pointed out. In February 2019, retired Kent firefighter Robert Colecchi revived a teammate who had collapsed during a pickup basketball game at a local church.



Anyone can download the app for free. However, Tosko said the Good Samaritan Act means nobody attempting to do something positive will get sued for their actions. In conjunction with the app and fundraising efforts for more AEDs, however, there is also a push for more CPR training in the city.



Tosko said there will be two kinds of CPR classes offered. The first is conventional, hours-long courses. However, it’s difficult to get masses of people through that. Thousands, however, could be processed through an alternative five-minute course which will teach citizens how to do hands-only CPR and how to use an AED. Though people would not be able to sign up for it, Tosko imagined it would be hosted at large, downtown events like the Kent Heritage Festival.



"It's not perfect, but it's better than not having any training at all," Tosko said. "I think (people will) realize it's not as difficult as they first envisioned."



There will be a big push for heart health awareness in Kent throughout all of 2020, but especially in February, which was declared "University Hospitals PulsePoint Heart Month" by the city. The KSU College of Public Health and College of Health and Human Services have also provided interns to push the initiative out into the community, Tosko said at the meeting.



For more information on PulsePoint, visit www.pulsepoint.org.



