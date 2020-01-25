Stalking is very real in today’s society. It happens not only to adults but to teens as well. Many teens are hesitant to tell their parents they are being stalked. They want to handle it themselves. Talk to your teens. If they are being stalked, take action. Call law enforcement.



Stalking is defined in the Ohio Revised Code Section 2903.211 Menacing by stalking. The section is too long to provide here, but is available online and at your local library.



How much is too much? In many jurisdictions two or more incidents make a pattern. Stalkers use a variety of tactics. Those tactics may include, but are not limited to, unwanted contact via phone calls, texts, contact through social media, unwanted gifts, showing up uninvited or approaching a person or their family and friends, monitoring, surveillance, property damage and threats.



Stalking is recognized as a crime in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, U.S. territories, the military and tribal lands. Some of the behaviors that make up the crime of stalking are criminal acts on their own, such as property damage. Even if the behavior is not a crime on its own, such as texting excessively, it can still be part of the stalking behavior pattern. Victims should document and report it.



Stalking is usually directed at a specific victim. But, stalkers also often contact the victim’s family, friends and/or coworkers as part of their pattern of stalking.



Anyone can be a victim of stalking, but the majority of stalking victims are stalked by someone they know. It may be a current or former partner, an acquaintance or family member.



While the majority of stalking victims are female, people of all genders can be stalked. Currently it is estimated that 1 in 6 women and 1 in 17 men will experience stalking in their lifetime.



The definition of stalking includes that a reasonable person would feel fear if it were happening to them. Fear is often masked by other emotions such as anger, frustration, hopelessness or despair.



Many stalkers’ behaviors appear harmless or even appropriate or desirable to outsiders. Expensive gifts may appear harmless, even attractive. When the stalker’s behaviors don’t seem inappropriate or scary they are hard to explain.



Fear must be looked at in context. Scary to one person may not be scary to another. In stalking cases, many of the behaviors are only scary because of the relationship between victim and stalker.



A bouquet of flowers is not a scary thing on its own. But when received from a former partner who shouldn’t know where you now live and work, the flower delivery is both terrifying and threatening.



Stalking and harassment are similar and harassment may be part of a stalking pattern. Generally, the element of fear is the deciding factor that separates stalking from harassment. Harassment is typically irritating and a bother. Sometimes the victim feels uncomfortable. However, victims of harassment are not usually afraid of their harassers.



A consistent pattern of saying rude remarks about a person’s looks is harassment. It is crude, rude and causes distress. However, it does not cause the victim to fear for their safety or the safety of their loved ones, pets or property. But, if the harasser begins calling the victim’s phone, following the victim, surveilling the victim through electronic monitoring, posting disparaging things online, etc., then it could become stalking.



If your child is being stalked, protect them.



Mrs. Theil is a child advocate in Wayne and Holmes counties. She can be contacted at BeverlyVT@aol.com.