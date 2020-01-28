For those looking for fun, exercise, and socialization while learning something new, the Cambridge Social Dance Club might be just the thing.



The dance club, which has been in existence since 2001, has an emphasis on ballroom dancing. The club teaches all kinds of dance types and styles.



According to Cathy Pastre, secretary for the board of the social dance club, in addition to lessons the club does a lot of social activities as well such as a winery event in the summer, and a Christmas dinner social night.



"We participate in the Dickens Victorian Village’s Grand Holiday Ball in November as well as parades that they have in town," Pastre said.



Board members Joe Pastre, Cathy Pastre, Sheri Warren, instructor, Ron Warren, instructor, Gary Carpenter, treasurer, and Martha Owens will be going to Akron for the Ohio Regimental Military Ball, which is a Civil War-themed ball.



Not only does the dance club provide weekly lessons at Mr. Lee’s Restaurant from 7 to 8:30 p.m., they also go out into the community for lessons and demonstrations.



According to Ron Warren, the club has even had high schools and a middle school volleyball team approach them for lessons.



"They wanted to do an activity, so we taught them dancing," he said. "They really enjoyed it."



"We really enjoyed it too," Carpenter said.



The group has done demonstrations for churches, mother-daughter banquets, senior centers, nursing homes and anybody that has requested the group to come out for a demonstration, Sheri Warren said.



She also pointed out that the group has performed with the Cambridge City Band, and held sock hops where they have donated the profits to a charity such as the local cancer society, or the senior center.



Sheri Warren said the focus or goal of the group is to have fun, that it’s good exercise and they enjoy teaching the dance steps.



According to Owens, the dance lessons are open to all ages.



"Some areas don’t have anything like that," Sheri Warren said. "It falls off and it goes in cycles. It will be popular and then it won’t be popular. So we like to keep that alive as much as we can."



The dances taught change monthly. Currently, the dance is the cha-cha-cha. For February, the selected dance is the rhumba.



"One of the things a lot of people don’t realize about these types of dances is that you can do them to very contemporary music," Ron Warren said. "You don’t have to dance them to the music from years ago. We do try to throw in different types of music when we teach."



According to Joe Pastre, the lessons are broken up into beginner and intermediate sections. The beginner section dances the first Tuesday of the month and is reviewed with follow up lessons.



"So, if they don’t know any thing about dance at all, there is a beginner’s part where we spend quite a bit of time helping people to learn the dance and then the second week there is a review for the beginners," he said.



Intermediate dancers, also dance the beginner lesson. The more experienced dancers help guide the beginners, too.



New members are encouraged to come the first week of the month because it’s free then. It’s an opportunity for interested people to see if the lessons are something they would enjoy.



Dancers are encouraged to bring a dance partner with them and membership is not required in the Social Dance Club for lessons. According to Cathy Pastre, there are about four couples who attend the dance lessons regularly that are not members.



Those wanting to join the club, may do so for $25 a year, but it’s not a requirement for the lessons.



Those who are interested in learning a specific style of dance, may choose to just attend the month the dance they want to learn is being taught. Some board members recall that last year a young couple attended lessons the month the Waltz was taught. They had planned to make that dance part of their wedding.



Dance lessons are $13 a lesson for couples who are members and $15 a lesson for nonmember couples. Children accompanied by parents are admitted free.



Lessons are every Tuesday January through May and September through October.



The club currently has six member couples and four regular nonmembers couples.



Although named the Cambridge Social Dance Club, the club is not exclusive to Cambridge residents. According to Cathy Pastre, people come from Barnesville, Coshocton, Marietta, New Lexington, West Lafayette and Zanesville to learn.



"Once they hear about us, they will come and join the club and even do some of the social activities with us to through out the year," she said.



