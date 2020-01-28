Weather



Tuesday: Cloudy skies. High of 36, low of 25.



Wednesday: Clouds continue. High of 38, low of 24.



GriefShare Support Group



Hospice of Guernsey will host a GriefShare support group at Barnesville United Methodist Church, located 123 West Church St., beginning on Thursday, Feb. 6, from noon to 2 p.m. This 13-week group will help you face the many challenges of grief and help you move toward rebuilding your life. Each session has three distinct elements: video seminar with experts, support group discussion and personal study and reflection. If you are interested in participating or would like more information, please contact Terri Wootton, Bereavement Coodinator for Hospice of Guernsey, at 740-432-7440. Cost is $20 to cover cost of workbook and a minimum of 10 participants are required.



Underground Railroad Museum



On Saturday, Feb. 1, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Underground Railroad Museum, they will be celebrating Black History Month by offering activities throughout the day. At 10 a.m., enjoy free coffee, orange juice and bagels; at 11 a.m., Cathy Nelson, founder of Friends of Freedom Society, will read children’s stories about the underground railroad; at noon, free pizza with a guided tour of 10 of the museums most popular items will be available.



The museum is located at 121 E High St. For more information, call 740-968-2080.



Help with photography



Photographer Eric Beane will be at the New Concord Branch Library tomorrow, Jan. 29, from 6 to 7 p.m., for a Photography Basics class. Do you enjoy taking pictures but don’t know why some turn out and others don’t? Mr. Beane will be teaching the basics of taking good photographs. Don’t forget to bring your camera! For details call 740-826-4184.



Blood drive



There will be an American Red Cross blood drive on Thursday, Jan. 30, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Shenandoah High School. This drive is open to the public and donations go towards scholarships for students. To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED-CROSS or visit www.redcrossblood.org.



Thought of the day



I feared the people, and obeyed their voice.



1 Sam. 15:24