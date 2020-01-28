SENECAVILLE — On Jan. 7, 2020, the Richland Township Trustees met for their 2020 organizational meeting.



Betty Duche’ was elected president/chairwoman and Bob Lasko was elected vice president/vice chairman on a motion by Larry Roe. The trustees discussed, reviewed, and approved meetings the first Wednesday of each month at 6 p.m., meeting rules, annual temporary appropriations, cemeteries charges, cemeteries mowing, volunteer fire department contracts, fire prevention officer’s appointments, December meetings minutes, payment of bills, financial report, personnel policies, distribution percentage for trustee compensation salary basis, STC Towers R.U.M.A., GTA road borings, and a resolution to continue health care reimbursement.



Visitors/guests attending the meeting: Jeff Reed and David Grant, of Cherry Hill Road, Wes Steele, of Steele Contracting, and Robert Johanson, of Geo Technology Associates. Announcements: Sunshine Law Training on Jan. 30, Ohio Township Day on Feb. 1, Ohio Township Association Winter Conference on Feb. 5-8, in Columbus.



The next regular meeting of the trustees, which is open to the public, is scheduled for 6 p.m., Feb. 5, at the Richland Township Building. For more information, call 740-685-8959.