Wednesday

Jan 29, 2020 at 12:01 AM


ST. CLAIRSVILLE -- The following students have been named to the Ohio University Dean's List while attending classes at the Eastern Campus for the fall semester ending Dec.19, 2019. Students earn their place on the Dean's List by completing at least 15 credit hours during the semester, 12 of which must be hours attempted for letter grades, with a minimum grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.

Ohio University Dean’s List, Fall Semester 2019

Barnesville: Paul Ebeling, Chance Goolie, Maddy Hoffer, Jacob Leach, Sydney Leach, Hunter Miller, Abby Starr, Leah Wells

Beallsville: Taylor Ferguson, Elaina Swallow, Emma Turner

Bellaire: Joseph Hoepfner, Sailor Myers, Sidney Wolgemuth

Belmont: Riley Bethel, Paige Foltin, Zachary Hull

Bethesda: McKinzey Dierkes, Sarah Lendon, Alyssa Morrison

Bridgeport: Chelsea Burch, Jarret Deaton, Eddie Toson

Cadiz: Hannah Anderson, Bailie Ray

Cambridge: Sydney Feldner

Dillonvale: Katherine Buck, Rachel Vince

Flushing: Kari Alexander, Bailee Perlman, Kayley Violet

Graysville: Gracie Gardner

Kimbolton: Autumn Gardner

Lewisville: Alana Hogue, Brittany Poss

Martins Ferry: Mark Miller, Shane Schuster, Macy Shriver

Mingo Junction: Shelby Gorlock

Mt. Pleasant: Danielle Dvorcek

Piedmont: Mason Dougherty

Pleasant City: Jamarai Martin

Rayland: Kaylee Schubenski

St. Clairsville: Nicole Beck, Zach Bigelow, Marta Bos, Morgan Edwards, Hannah May, Duncan Pagano, Guytano Pagano, Megan Smolenak, James Wilson

Sarahsville: Molli Carter

Sardis: Kirsten Brown

Shadyside: Lauren Bizzari, Jenna Bowers, Olivia Thomas

Steubenville: Kristina Amis

Toronto: Lexi Dejulio, Emilee Weaver

Woodsfield: Haleigh Black, Cheyenne Williams, Cheyenne Wilson.