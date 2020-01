I agree wholeheartedly with Beverly McMillen and John Baney in the Jan. 23 letters to the editor.



I have contemplated canceling my subscription to the newspaper because there is little local news among the Trump bashing.



I think the management should survey previous customers as to why they quit taking the paper. I will bet it is because there is so little local news among the Trump bashing. Let us know the results of your survey.



Ron Augenstein



Ashland