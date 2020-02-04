Kent Roosevelt High School will celebrate Black History Month with their fifth annual living history museum on Feb. 20. This year’s theme is "Signed, Sealed, Delivered" with students and staff members portraying African Americans who have been honored on U.S. postage stamps.



Nikki Marchmon-Boykin, who organizes the museum, said this year’s theme was inspired jointly by the Stevie Wonder song and by a colleague who viewed a stamp collection focused on African Americans, including NBA center Will Chamberlain, "Father of Black History" Carter G. Woodson and Civil Rights Movement leader Ruby Hurley.



"Right now, kids are choosing who they want to be and are signing up on Google Classroom. We’re also having a door decorating competition again, so teachers have to chose someone who has been honored with a stamp in their content area," Boykin said.



As in past years, students are choosing their subjects based on whom they most resemble. Kelee Smith, 17, a student in Boykin’s Black Experience course, will portray Hurley because of their similar skin tone and Boykin said she would get a basketball player to portray Chamberlain.



The ever-growing program was started in the 2016-17 school year by three students — Jazmine Dennis, Kiara Spangler and Victoria Crawford — who saw a need for a physical representation of Black History Month. The three students, who have all since graduated, met with school staff and Principal Dennis Love and came up with the idea for a living history museum. The first year, they had 10 to 20 students involved, and last year over 40 students and staff participated.



Last year’s theme was "Old School Meets New School" with students paired up to represent similar historic and current figures. For example, students portrayed Trayvon Martin and Emmett Till, activists Sojourner Truth and Tarana Burke, and athletes who protested the National Anthem Maumoud Abdul-Rauf and Colin Kaepernick.



"This is their heritage, their culture, their program. They know that this is their moment and their contribution to their school culture and the history of their school. I think other students learn about who they are through the history and that’s important as well," Boykin said last year.



As in previous years, Boykin plans to invite elementary and middle school students, as well as the public to view the museum, which happens during lunch periods.



In another Black History Month observance, Boykin’s Black Experience class along with the school library and the Read Woke book club is sponsoring a Read-In, as they did last year. This year’s Read-In will feature the book "How To Be An Antiracist" by Ibram X. Kendi. Book discussions will be located in the library every Tuesday in February during third period.



