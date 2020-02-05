ST. CLAIRSVILLE — The Belmont County Tourism Council Board of Directors’ goal is to bring visitors to our area. They work toward attracting visitors through advertising, hosting events, mailing brochures and partnering with other tourism agencies to serve as a link between them and Belmont County.



In this regard, Belmont County Tourism is again instituting the Grant Assistance Program (GAP). The purpose of the program is to assist nonprofit organizations from Belmont County with their events and attractions that enhance tourism in the area.



Last year, the Tourism Board awarded grant funds to 41 recipients. "Many of the recipients would not be able to continue with their community event or attraction if it wasn't for this grant," said Barb Ballint, the executive director of the Tourism office. Every nonprofit must qualify to receive the grant. This means that the event or attraction must generate tourism into the county.



Any non- profit may apply for the grant. Applications have been mailed to previous applicants but are also available in the tourism office located at the Ohio Valley Mall. "We are accepting applications until Feb. 14," Ballint said. The board reviews all the applications. The grants are then awarded to the qualifying recipients by March 31. Those with questions about the grant may call the tourism office at 740-695-4359 or e-mail info@visitbelmontcounty.com.



Belmont County Tourism is a non-profit organization. Revenues are derived from a 3% lodging tax. The office has been able to not only assist local nonprofits, but also promote the county more through marketing.



"Our office looks forward to this time every year and we are certain that Belmont County's nonprofit organizations also look forward to the grant the tourism board offers," Ballint said.