ST. CLAIRSVILLE — The Belmont County Soil and Water Conservation District has started a Seed Library.



"The Seed Library is something new we are trying this year," said Samantha Hearn, Belmont SWCD Agricultural Technician. "It works just like any other library in the way that you borrow and return items. In this case, you are borrowing and returning seeds instead of books. We will have seeds available to the public to take home and plant at no charge to them. Then once the plant has matured they can gather some seeds and return them to the library for someone else to plant next year. For example: someone borrows a packet of pepper seeds. Once the pepper is mature, they will gather some of the seeds, dry them out and return them to our office."



Belmont SWCD wanted to offer this service to the public to not only create an avenue for gardening lovers to meet and share resources to others but to also get people interested in gardening.



"We want to educate people about knowing where your food comes from and how important locally grown food is. This will also give people a chance to learn how to save seeds instead of buying new ones every year. People also won't have to buy a whole packet of seeds if they have a small garden and only want a few seeds. They can borrow what they need and leave the rest for someone else to enjoy," Hearn said.



The library will be stocked with a wide array of seeds. From zinnias and cosmos to zucchini and carrots. They will have a wide selection of vegetable, herb and flower seeds. So when people stop in to browse the library, they can pick a pack of seeds that maybe they haven't tried before.



"This first year, we will be mostly dependent on seeds donated from businesses, but once the library takes off we hope to be stocked with seeds from all of our borrowers. We will accept any additions to our library at any time and look forward to gaining a wide array of seeds. Our library opens March 1," Hearn said.



The Belmont SWCD office, where the Seed Library is located, is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and they are always available to offer support to anyone no matter what size their garden is.