The Spencer Township Trustees met on Jan. 20 for their 2020 organizational and regular January meeting. Fiscal Officer Darlene Miser called the meeting to order and Brad West was chosen as chairman of the trustees for 2020. He assumed charge of the meeting and Eric Poland was chosen as vice chairman of the trustees. (The other board member is Mark Roberts.)



Resolution 01-2020 approving the 2020 permanent appropriations in the amount of $1,323,959.56 was presented and passed.



Resolution 02-2020 dealing with the approval of township rates for 2020 (subject to amendment) was presented. Part-time employee rates would be: Labor – $10 per hour, supervisory – $11 per hour, and equipment operator – $12 per hour. Cemetery rates would be: Gravesite $500 per site; open/close grave $700 with additional $50 for weekends or holiday; cremation $200 per interment. The resolution was passed.



Resolution 03-2020 which appoints the chairman, fiscal officer and the Guernsey County Auditor to the Spencer Township Records Commission was presented and passed.



A motion was made to approve the use of the state purchasing program when cost effective for the township. A motion was made to approve the Cumberland Volunteer Fire Department contract in the amount of $18,000 and the Cumberland EMS contract in the amount of $4,000. A motion was made to allow the fiscal officer to adjust between line items within a fund as required. The three motions passed with all in favor.



A resolution allowing a maximum of 80% per month for health insurance premium reimbursements through a third-party provider based on actual out-of-pocket payments for each trustee and the fiscal officer was presented and passed.



A resolution approving the township’s 2020 inventory was presented and passed. Road crossing permits were set at $250 for a road bore and $500 for an open cut to be maintained for two years by the grantee. Fiscal Officer Miser was appointed to act as the township designee for training purposes.



A copy of the 2020 approved inventory will be forwarded to the Guernsey County engineer. The fiscal officer reported that trustee salary pay will be based upon administrative time being paid from the general fund and road-related work time being paid from the gas fund. Meeting dates for 2020 will remain on the third Monday at 7 p.m. in the township building. The organizational meeting was adjourned.



Chairman West opened the regular meeting. Bills in the amount of $35,526.51 were presented and approved for payment. There was one guest at the meeting, Guernsey County commissioner candidate Jack Marlin.



Correspondence included the Ohio Township magazine and Grassroots Clippings legislative alerts. The trustees discussed the Windstream road bore and internet installation. They also discussed the upcoming OTA conference and a tax assessment believed to be in error. The next scheduled meeting of the Spencer Township Trustees will be on Feb. 17.



Third Thursday Supper



A Third Thursday Supper will take place from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Feb. 20, at the Presbyterian church social hall in Cumberland. The menu will include soups, sandwiches and desserts. The cost of the meal is by donation. There will also be 12-ounce cheese packs on sale for $5 each.



Valley Grange



The January meeting of Valley Grange 1586 was canceled. Their next meeting is scheduled to take place on Feb. 25 at the Center United Methodist Church on Cadiz Road (US 22) east of Cambridge. There will be a covered dish lunch at noon. The grange will provide chicken, coffee, and tableware. Those attending should bring sides, salads, or desserts.



Upcoming events



Feb. 24 — The Cumberland/Spencer Township Neighborhood Watch will host a drug information session at 7 p.m. in the basement of the Cumberland United Methodist Church at the intersection of Main and Cambridge streets (SR’s 146 & 340) in Cumberland.



This will be about dealing with and recognizing drugs. The program is to be presented by Lt. Jason Mackey, of the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office. The public is invited and encouraged to attend.



Wednesdays — There is a quilting group get together beginning at 9:30 a.m. at the Presbyterian church in Cumberland at the intersection of Main and Church streets.



Thursdays — Euchre is scheduled at the Chandlersville Community Building from 7 to 9 p.m., weather permitting. (The Community Building is the old Chandlersville School located on SR 146 in Chandlersville.)



Looking back



Here are a few of the happenings in Cumberland 10 years ago in February 2010. The Cumberland Village Council got their meeting in between two major snow events. The inclement weather was slowing down the progress of the Cumberland/Byesville water line.



At their February 2010 meeting the Spencer Township Trustees were discussing the need for a company to come back and do more restoration at a crossing site on Red Lane.



A snow event in early February 2010 had the area under a level 3 emergency, snow drifting and power lines sagging then breaking. Storms persisted though out most of the month resulting in many organizations canceling their monthly meetings.



Twenty years ago, in February 2000, the Cumberland Village Council heard from Guernsey County Commissioner Robert Hendershot about the importance of the Census. In February 2000, the Spencer Township Trustees heard concerns over speeding taking place on some of the township roads.



In February 2000, the Cumberland/Spencer Homemakers heard a lesson from Mary Evelyn Scott entitled "Who Gets Grandma’s Yellow Pie Plate?", the Claysville Homemakers heard a lesson in will preparation from Betty Koval; the Cumberland Grange members discussed Farmland Preservation; and the Guernsey County Pomona Grange recognized George and Sara Bise for their work at the Friendly Hills Grange Camp.



During the middle of February 2000, those traveling around the area were dealing with a thaw sending creeks and streams popping out of their banks followed by a quick re-freeze that left chunks of ice and sheets of black ice over area roads.