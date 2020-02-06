FEBRUARY 6, 1960



Fish hatchery at Seneca Lake produced over 500,000 fish last year.



FEBRUARY 6, 1970



Oakland Elementary School staff held a Valentine party at the Country Club. Winning prizes are William Hartley Jr. and Mr. and Mrs. Michael McVicker.



FEBRUARY 6, 1980



Margaret Hickle is named director of Guernsey County Welfare Department.



FEBRUARY 6, 1990



This week's edition of the weekly Barnesville Enterprise carries the 1,724 column of "Birds in Your Air" by Phoebe, whose popular bird columns also appear weekly in the Cambridge Jeffersonian. It was Feb. 7, 1957, that Phoebe's first column in the Barnesville newspaper.



FEBRUARY 6, 2000



Kimberly Ann Krupar, daughter of George and Wanda Krupar, Cambridge, has been named to the dean's list at Muskingum College. Krupar is majoring in elementary education and early childhood education with a minor in psychology.